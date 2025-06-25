Mbah moves to eliminate quackery in the Surveying profession

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State says his administration is seeking the active support of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors to confront the menace of quackery by fishing out those involved in surveying practice without the appropriate licensing and prosecute them in order to serve as a deterrent for others.

Dr Mbah made this known when he delivered a lecture during the 59th Annual General Meeting, AGM, and Conference, with the theme: “Harnessing Geospatial Intelligence In The New World: Innovations And Opportunities For Sustainable Development”, held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Enugu.

The AGM stands as a cornerstone in the Nigerian Institute of Surveyors’ calendar, offering an unparalleled opportunity for professional enrichment, where attendees will cultivate essential insights, foster invaluable connections, and actively shape the trajectory of the industry.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the governor who was the Special Guest of Honour, while declaring the event open, said the proliferation of unqualified practitioners poses not just a professional concern but also a threat to public order and safety, leading to land disputes, litigations, and most times, violence.

He noted that his administration is putting in place a regulatory framework that would empower the public to identify, report, and help to eliminate the impostors.

Also, the chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Enugu State Branch, Surv. Emmanuel Nnamani, who commended Dr Mbah for upgrading the city within a short period of time which according to him, was part of the reasons for holding the AGM in Enugu, noted that the governor understood from the inception of his administration, that Surveying is the bedrock of any meaningful development, and has done a lot to give surveying and mapping its rightful place in the state.

At the end of the AGM, the government and people of Nigeria are looking up to professionals to come up with solutions to the myriads problems facing the society.

The event will also feature technical sessions, exhibitions, and social events, culminating in the election of new national officers.

