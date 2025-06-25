Maikalangu emerges victorious in APC primaries for AMAC Chairmanship

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election has taken a significant turn as Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, the incumbent Chairman, has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Maikalangu secured 51 votes, solidifying his position as the party’s flag bearer for the upcoming 2026 general election.

The AMAC Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr. Habib Ibrahim, announced the result, urging all aspirants to accept the outcome and support the winner in good faith. Notably, some prominent candidates stepped down in favor of Maikalangu, demonstrating the confidence and trust party members have in his leadership abilities.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, who is also the leader of APC in FCT, congratulated Maikalangu on his victory. Jisalo urged all aspirants and parties involved to accept the outcome of the primary election and support Maikalangu as the party’s flag bearer.

In his response, Maikalangu thanked party delegates for their votes and support, calling on other aspirants who contested with him to shew their sword and join hands with him to work together for the overall interest of the party and AMAC communities.

As the incumbent Chairman of AMAC, Maikalangu has implemented numerous developmental projects, enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, and education within the council area. His commitment to the welfare of AMAC residents likely contributed to his success in the primaries.

Maikalangu’s strategic defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier this year has paid off, as he has now won the APC ticket for the chairmanship election. This move was seen as an effort to align AMAC with the federal government, potentially unlocking more opportunities for development.

With this win, Maikalangu is poised to continue his tenure as AMAC Chairman, building on the progress he has made so far. His victory is expected to strengthen the APC’s hold on the FCT, and he will likely focus on delivering more projects and services to the people.

As Maikalangu prepares for the general election, he will likely focus on consolidating support from residents and further showcasing his vision for AMAC’s development. With his track record and the trust of party members, he is well-positioned to lead the council towards greater progress and prosperity.