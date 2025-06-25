Madonna University alumni president urges students to prioritise skill devt

FROM LEFT: Former National President, Madonna University Alumni Association, Chima Achu; National President, Madonna University Alumni Association, Chuka Nwachukwu; Vice-Chancellor, Madonna University, Prof Casmir Anyanwu; Administrator, Madonna University, Okija Campus, Rev. Fr Cyriacus Emedolu and National P.R.O, Madonna University Alumni Association, Nonso Okafor at the 2025 Career day of Madonna University held recently.

President of the Madonna University Alumni Association, Chuka Nwachukwu, has urged students to look beyond academic excellence and embrace skill acquisition as a vital tool for navigating the realities of today’s fast-evolving global economy.

Mr. Nwachukwu made this call while delivering the keynote address as Guest Speaker at the 2025 Madonna University Career Day, held recently at the university’s main campus in Elele.

Speaking on the theme, “Navigating the Future: Preparing for Careers in a Dynamic Global Economy,” he emphasised the changing nature of the job market, where employers now place increasing value on adaptability, digital literacy, emotional intelligence, and real-world problem-solving.

“Today’s world demands more than paper qualifications; it demands a positive mindset, relevance, and readiness,” he said.

Reflecting on his post-graduation journey, the Alumni President encouraged students to take responsibility for their career paths early by acquiring both technical and soft skills.

He urged them to leverage platforms like LinkedIn, seek internships, complete digital certifications, and embrace learning beyond the classroom.

“In Nigeria, many lose opportunities not for lack of talent, but because of attitude. Think of yourself as a brand; what do you represent? What value do you offer? Your certificate might get you into the room, but it’s your skills that will keep you there,” he added.

The Career Day also featured an address by Chima Achu, former National President of the Alumni Association, who encouraged students to maintain personal integrity, pursue excellence, and adopt lifelong learning as a strategy for personal and professional growth.

In a show of commitment to the university’s development, the Madonna University Alumni Association, under Mr. Nwachukwu’s leadership, announced a significant donation toward the construction of an ultramodern ICT Centre on campus.

He further disclosed plans to establish an Alumni Endowment Fund to mobilise long-term resources for this and other future-focused projects.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Casmir Anyanwu, in his response, praised the Association for its forward-thinking support and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to producing globally competitive graduates equipped with the skills, values, and resilience required to thrive in the 21st century.

As part of his administration’s agenda, Mr. Nwachukwu reiterated his commitment to strengthening alumni engagement, deepening collaboration with the university, and ensuring that the Alumni Association plays a visible and strategic role in the development of the institution and its graduates.

“We are committed to building a vibrant alumni network that is active, empowered, and impactful, one that supports not only the university but also uplifts fellow alumni and creates opportunities for current students.”

The 2025 Madonna University Career Day concluded with networking sessions and a renewed connection between students and the growing alumni community.

