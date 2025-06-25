24.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Investigative hearing on activities of Fed College of supplementary , alternative medicines by members of the Committee held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo038

L-R…  Member House of Representatives Committee on Specially healthcare, Hon Ahmed Samba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Lawan  Shettima Ali and Chairman of the  Committee, Hon Alex Egbonna, during an Investigative hearing on the activities of the Federal College of Supplementary and alternative medicines, by members of the Committee, held at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja yesterday. PHOTOS:  Anayo Opera.

L-R…  Member House of Representatives Committee on Specially healthcare, Hon Ahmed Samba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Lawan  Shettima Ali and Chairman of the  Committee, Hon Alex Egbonna, during an Investigative hearing on the activities of the Federal College of Supplementary and alternative medicines, by members of the Committee, held at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja yesterday. PHOTOS:  Anayo Opera.

 

