Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 25, 2025

Photo Gallery

Interface with NAFDAC over allegation by Social Media influencer, VDM of extortion at Onitsha Head Bridge Market held in Abuja

L-R…  Deputy  Chairman,  House Representatives  Committee on food and Drugs Administration and Control  (NAFDAC)  Hon. Uche Okonkwo  and member of the committee, Hon Idu Emeka; during an interface with NAFDAC over allegation by Social  Media influencer, Very Dark Man (VDM) of extortion at Onitsha Head  Bridge Market, held at the National  Assembly in Abuja.

 L-R.. Member House of Representatives Committee on Specially healthcare, Hon. Ahmed Samba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Lawan  Shettima Ali and Chairman of the  Committee, Hon, Alex Egbonna, during an Investigative hearing on the activities of the Federal College of Supplementary and alternative medicines, by members of the Committee, held at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja yesterday. PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

