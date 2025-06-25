Interface with NAFDAC over allegation by Social Media influencer, VDM of extortion at Onitsha Head Bridge Market held in Abuja

L-R… Deputy Chairman, House Representatives Committee on food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Hon. Uche Okonkwo and member of the committee, Hon Idu Emeka; during an interface with NAFDAC over allegation by Social Media influencer, Very Dark Man (VDM) of extortion at Onitsha Head Bridge Market, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R.. Member House of Representatives Committee on Specially healthcare, Hon. Ahmed Samba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Lawan Shettima Ali and Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Alex Egbonna, during an Investigative hearing on the activities of the Federal College of Supplementary and alternative medicines, by members of the Committee, held at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja yesterday. PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

