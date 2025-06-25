25.4 C
June 25, 2025
I Voluntarily Submitted Myself To EFCCEx-NNPC CFO Says

by Editor059

 

The former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Alhaji Umar Ajiyia Isa has described as false claims that he was arrested by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday over fraud.

In a statement, on Wednesday, The former NNPCL CFO said contrary to report he personally submitted himself to the Commission and that at no time was he arrested in relation to an alleged $7.2 billion relating to transactions at the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

“Nobody arrested me for any $7.2 billion in relation to any refinery fraud. I voluntarily submitted myself for questioning to the EFCC and thereafter I went home. To see in the media of stories of my arrest over fraud is unfortunate,” he stated.

He said “I served at NNPC Limited and I left with my integrity intact. Nobody has accused me of any fraud throughout my sojourn at the Company. People who are pushing this false narrative of arrests and detention just want to tarnish my reputation,”

Isa said he was ready at anytime to defend his reputation and years of service at the NNPCL noting that “I am in this country and any day and anytime the EFCC request me to appear before them I will be present”.

