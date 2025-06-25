Fintiri strips Atiku of Wazirin Adamawa title

.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Adamawa State Government has withdrawn the title of ‘Wazirin Adamawa’ from former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in what political observers described as a misplaced action with high political undertone.

Vice President Atiku, who is the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was stripped of his traditional title of Wazirin Adamawa while his son, Alhaji Aliyu Atiku, who held the title of Turaki Adamawa, also lost the title.

The government reasoned that allowing Atiku to hold onto the title, which confers the holder the position of second-in-command to Lamido Adamawa, amounts to surrendering the people’s legacy to a stranger alleging that the 2023 PDP Presidential candidate was not an indigene of the emirate.

A circular, dated June 20, 2025 and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs. Adama Felicity Mamman, explained that Atiku, who hails from Jada, under the Ganye Chiefdom of Adamawa State, is no longer eligible to hold a title within the Adamawa Emirate Council.

A short circular on the matter said: “Following the creation of new Chiefdoms in the state by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, I am directed to inform you that all Kingmakers and Council members in the state must be indigenes of their Chiefdoms.

“All Kingmakers and Council members from Adamawa Emirate Council must be indigenes of Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Song and Zumo Districts; while those of Mubi Emirate Council, must be indigenes of Mubi North, Mubi South vis-à-vis all Emirates/Traditional councils in the state.”

Atiku was officially installed as Wazirin in February 2023 by the late Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Mustapha Barkindo.

It was gathered that although the Waziri Adamawa title, which Atiku held for years, placed him as the second most prestigious traditional office holder after the Lamido in the emirate, the politician has not been officially informed of the latest development.

