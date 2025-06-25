CHGC Expands its Pipeline Network in Rivers State by 5.1km, Connects More Industrial Clusters and Customers to Piped Natural Gas 

Central Horizon Gas Company Limited (CHGC), a subsidiary of Axxela Limited (Axxela), has recently commissioned an additional 5.1km natural gas pipeline infrastructure as part of its strategic expansion to better serve the growing energy demands of customers in Port Harcourt. This development underscores Axxela’s commitment to delivering cleaner, more reliable, and affordable energy solutions across South-South Nigeria.

With the ongoing expansion running through Azikiwe to Reclamation Road in the Bundu-Ama community, CHGC has now increased its total pipeline network to 21km and successfully connected several new customers, including leading industrial giants from a diverse range of sectors, with access to piped natural gas.

Commenting on the milestone, Kehinde Alabi, Managing Director, Axxela Gas Distribution, said, “This expansion is not just about building gas infrastructure; it’s about powering progress. For us at Axxela, every additional pipeline kilometer laid reinforces our commitment to fueling the growth of industries, promoting economic advancement, and enabling a sustainable energy future. Accessible and cost-effective energy access is critical to industrialisation, and we are proud to be championing and contributing actively.”

Axxela brings a strong track record of delivering critical gas infrastructure across Nigeria, often navigating complex terrains with innovation to deliver impact. This same depth of expertise is now shaping the energy landscape in the South-South, where access to sustainable energy is essential for driving the region’s next phase of industrial development, he added.

With the recent award of a 25-year gas distribution licence by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to CHGC, the company is positioned to significantly expand its reach and provide increased access to piped natural gas to new customers in the Greater Port Harcourt Area and Gas Distribution Zone.

For over two decades, Axxela has been at the forefront of promoting natural gas as a viable alternative to other traditional and dirtier fossil fuels. The latest expansion project and the distribution licence will further strengthen Axxela’s commitment to deepening domestic gas utilisation and enabling access to a cleaner, more cost-effective energy source.

Natural gas is recognised globally as one of the most cost-effective energy sources, offering significant savings on energy costs and enhancing operational efficiency through an abundant and reliable supply compared to other fossil fuels. With its growing pipeline network, Axxela, through its subsidiary companies, is supporting the Federal Government’s energy transition agenda and ensuring that more businesses can benefit from the natural gas advantage.

About Axxela

Axxela Limited (“Axxela”) is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 400km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.

CHGC

Central Horizon Gas Company Limited (CHGC), a subsidiary of Axxela, in partnership with Rivers State, operates a natural gas distribution network with a throughput capacity of 50MMSCFD. CHGC holds franchise rights for distributing natural gas to industrial, residential, and commercial customers across critical areas of Port Harcourt, including the Trans Amadi Industrial Area and Greater Port Harcourt. The company focuses on replacing expensive fuels with natural gas for its established industrial customers.