CDS condemns misrepresentation of his comment on Yelwata killings

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has said that a national daily misrepresented his recent remarks on the tragic Yelwata incident.

Defence Headquarters in a statement signed by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau the Director Defence Information, DDI, on Tuesday rejected the misrepresentation of CDS comments.

“We categorically state that the interpretation and portrayal of the CDS’s comments by the National Coalition Against Mass Killings and Impunity (NCAMKI), as reported, are both misleading and taken out of context.

” At no point did the CDS intend to blame victims or justify the heinous acts perpetrated by criminal elements in Benue State or elsewhere.

The statement explained that “the CDS’s statement was aimed at drawing attention to the complex realities and challenges faced in conflict zones, particularly the tactics used by insurgent and criminal groups to infiltrate communities and exploit vulnerabilities.

“His comments were made in good faith, within the broader context of encouraging communities to be vigilant, cooperative with security agencies, and united against those who seek to destroy peace and order.”

The Defence Headquarters also said”it is regrettable that advocacy groups would twist the narrative and attempt to politicize an issue as sensitive as national security.”

It is on record that General Musa has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to protecting all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or gender.

He has worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens, promote civil-military cooperation, and uphold the values of professionalism, compassion, and integrity in military operations.

“We reject the insinuation that the CDS’s remarks were ‘reckless, insensitive or provocative.”

Such a claim is not only untrue but also undermines the efforts of the armed forces in managing highly volatile and emotionally charged security situations across the country.

It said that while “ we acknowledge the right of citizens and groups to express concerns, we urge stakeholders to exercise restraint, verify facts, and engage constructively, rather than issuing inflammatory statements that may exacerbate tensions or diminish public trust in our institutions.

The Defence Headquarters remains committed to working with all communities, civil society organisations, and government partners to ensure justice, peace, and accountability prevail across Nigeria. He added.

