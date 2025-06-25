Benue Killing: 26 suspects arrested by Police-IGP

* Urges communities to be more vigilant and report suspicious movements.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has said that twenty-six (26) suspects directly linked to the unprovoked killing of villagers in Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State have so far been arrested by the Police.

The IGP disclosed this at a press briefing at the IGP Conference Hall Force Headquarters Louis Edet House Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the suspects were apprehended by the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team after effective deployment of tactical and operational assets by the Police.

According to him, on June 13, 2025 the suspects attacked a community in Benue State and killed 47 persons, injured 27 persons and displaced many others.

The Police boss also said that on 19th June,2025 two prime suspects who were masterminds of the attack were apprehended from their hideout.

This arrest he further stated led to the arrest of seven other suspects and on the following day, June 20, 2025,they were picked up from various locations where they had fled hoping to evade justice.

Again on 21st June, 2025 another key suspect in whose house the initial meetings to plan the attack was held was arrested.

On 22nd June, 2025 a major breakthrough was recorded with the arrest of eighteen (18) other suspects who directly took part in the killings.

Again on 23rd June,2025 Police detectives recovered two (2) GPMG and eight (8) AK47 rifles which were part of the weapons used during the attack.

Similarly on the recent killing of 9 persons traveling from Zaria to Plateau State in a coaster bus in Mangu Plateau State he said that the Police have arrested 22 persons in connection with the crime.

The IGP called on communities in different parts of the country to always report suspicious movement of unknown individuals to the Police.

He reiterated the commitment of the Police officers to tackle crime and criminal activities in the country to make the nation safe and secure for all citizens and other persons living in Nigeria.