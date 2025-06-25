Badaru commends Nigeria- Brazil strategic Dialogue as a milestone for regional stability

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Abubakar Badaru CON, mni, has lauded the recent Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

According to the statement issued and signed by the PA Media & Publicity, Mati Ali stated that the dialogue took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In his remarks during the high-level session, Minister Badaru outlined four critical areas for enhanced collaboration: maritime security, joint training and capacity building, defence industry and technology transfer, and intelligence sharing.

He emphasized that this engagement transcends mere diplomatic formalities, stating, “This dialogue reaffirms our shared vision for peace, security, and sustainable development.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Gulf of Guinea, Badaru called for increased joint efforts to combat piracy, trafficking, and other transnational maritime threats. He also acknowledged Brazil’s leadership within the Zone of Peace and Cooperation of the South Atlantic (ZOPACAS) and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to actively participate in the upcoming Ninth Ministerial Meeting in Brazil.

On the topic of industrial collaboration, Minister Badaru invited Brazil to explore opportunities with Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation (DICON) in areas such as technology transfer, co-production, and direct investment.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of expanding intelligence-sharing efforts, particularly in the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism financing.

The Minister expressed gratitude to both nations’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs and commended the leadership of Vice Presidents Kashim Shettima (Nigeria) and Geraldo Alckmin (Brazil) for their roles in advancing this initiative.

Looking ahead, Badaru stated, “The path forward is promising. Let us sustain this partnership with vision, purpose, and a shared commitment to regional stability.”