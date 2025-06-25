1994 victorious Super Eagles: Housing Ministry finally hands over housing allocation to Efan Ekoku

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The long-standing pledge of houses to the victorious 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia (Tunisia 94) is steadily being fulfilled.

A prominent member of the victorious team, Efan Ekoku, a striker in the team was handed the allocation letter of his house in Abuja.

Ekoku was represented by his niece, Lisa Jenifer Nwagbogun.

Director and Head of Department, Public Building and Housing Development, QS Pemi Temitope, handed over the allocation letter on behalf of the Minister.

QS Temitope explained that the government was committed to ensuring the fulfillment of the pledge and rewarding members of the team for their patriotic service that brought honour to the nation.

In a remark on behalf of the recipient, Nwagbogun stated, “I am deeply grateful to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Housing for fulfilling this long-standing pledge to my uncle.

It is truly heartening to witness such commitment to integrity and follow-through. This gesture not only honors Mr. Efan Ekoku’s service but also restores faith in the value of public promises being kept”.

It could be recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2022, approved the allocation of the houses to the members of the team to fulfil the pledge made by the then administration in 1994, a pledge fulfilled 28 years later.

The allocation of the housing units to the members of the victorious team was done in various states across Nigeria, while some members received their houses in their respective states, others collected theirs in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by Badamasi S. Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry in Abuja Wednesday.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2