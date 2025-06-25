110 Associations seek INEC registration as political parties -Prof. Yakubu

.Says INEC ll’ announce date for CVR, bye-election next 24 hours

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that as of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties.

The Chairman announced this on Wednesday at a second regular consultative meeting with the Media in Abuja

According to him, the commission was diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as the commission’s regulations and guidelines.

“We have acknowledged all requests received so far except six of them received recently, which will be done before the end of the week. For emphasis, I wish to inform Nigerians, particularly those interested in registering new political parties, that the handbook containing the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022 is already available on the Commission’s website.

“Clearly, one of the topical issues on election administration in our country today is the status of the letters of intent we received from associations seeking registration as political parties amidst partisan insinuations in some quarters that the Commission is equivocating on the matter in a manner that compromises our independence”.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. Nigerians may recall that the same unfounded accusation was made under similar circumstances in 2013 that the Commission was not keen on the proposed merger of political parties because INEC had “merged with the ruling party” at the time.

“For the record, the present Commission registered the largest number of political parties in Nigeria strictly following the provision of the electoral legal framework. For the 2019 General Election, there were 91 political parties and 73 presidential candidates.

“The Commission was criticised in some quarters for registering too many political parties. After the election, the Commission also deregistered over 70 political parties as provided by law. We wish to reassure Nigerians that under the current situation, we will continue to be guided by law and act with fairness to all associations seeking registration as political parties.”

Yakubu assured that the commission will treat all requests fairly, irrespective of the status of their promoters, be they ordinary or prominent citizens.

He noted that Nigerians will be fully briefed on the actions taken by the Commission every step of the way.

Meanwhile, Yakubu has declared that the Commission is expected to announce date for the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, and bye-elections on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

He also touched on the FCT Council polls as well as the Anambra governorship elections.

“I cannot conclude my remarks without briefing you on the conduct of outstanding bye-elections and the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

“I am glad to announce that the Commission is now in a position to conduct the bye-elections and to resume the nationwide CVR. The Commission met yesterday and we are finalising the details of the two activities which will be made public in the next 24 hours. As usual, we look forward to your support, ” he added.

He said that party primaries for the FCT Council poll ends on 30 June 2025.

“As you are aware, the election will be held in 68 constituencies made up of chairmen and their deputies for the six Area Councils, namely Abaji, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali as well as 62 Wards drawn on the basis of 10 Wards for each Area Council, except AMAC which has 12 Wards on account of its population,” he stated.

On the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, he said the campaign which commenced on the 11 June 2025 will continue until midnight of Thursday 6th November 2025 i.e. 24 hours prior to election day.

