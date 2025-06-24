SDP NWC sacks National Chairman, two others over alleged gross financial misconduct

….As party security agents clash with thugs

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has sacked its National Chairman over allegations of financial misconduct.

A statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday said that the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam and two members of the National Working Committee of the party have been suspended over allegations of financial misconduct.

The statement reads in part “In exercise of its exclusive powers as guaranteed in Article 19.1; 19.3(i) and 19.5 of the Party Constitution (2022 as ammended), the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has approved the immediate suspension of the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gbam, along with two members of the National Working Committee (NWC), namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds.

“The decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.

“The action of the NWC to suspend the National Chairman and two members of the NWC involved in the gross financial misconduct is to demonstrate to the general public that the Party, generally esteemed by Nigerians as a disciplined party and a credible alternative political plaform for national redemption has zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office.

“The decision to suspend the National Chairman and other implicated NWC members is to allow for a thorough investigation. Our integrity as a political party must be upheld at all times,” the statement reads.

An interim investigative panel has been constituted to audit all financial records and recommend further disciplinary or legal actions.

The statement further reads, “In the interim, the Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar has been directed to assume leadership of the party pending the outcome of the investigations.

“The misappropriated funds amount to hundreds of millions of naira, including donations and resources realised from the sales of nomination forms in the 2023 general elections and other funds from the party accounts.

“The suspension has been communicated to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and all relevant anti- graft agencies and security agencies have been formally notified.

“The suspension of Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, Nze Nnadi Clarkson, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma takes immediate effect.

“The general public is hereby requested to be appropriately guided by the development.”

Meanwhile, the security Agents of the party barred Journalists invited for the Press briefing from gaining

entrance into the party secretariat.

Security Agents also Man-handled some journalists and siezed their working tools and equally fought with thugs perceived to have been hired by the embattled suspended party officials.

