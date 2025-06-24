Sanwo-Olu @ 60: Lessons in Humility and Loyalty

By Gboyega Akosile

Many qualities define a leader, whether in politics or in the corporate world but integrity, humility and loyalty tower above all. A cursory look at the life and times of successful leaders often reveals these qualities and why such leaders are celebrated by their subjects. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s life and career trajectory can be said to have been solidly built over the years upon these virtues.

As he clocks 60 today, a careful study of his life is enough lesson for the next generation of leaders who wish to leave a legacy. Until he was invited to throw his hat into the ring for the Lagos State Governorship contest in 2019, only a few Nigerians knew his antecedents. But to his leaders and colleagues, within the inner caucus of Lagos State politics and government, Sanwo-Olu was a quintessential leader and administrator in the making that had a lot to offer. This was the beginning and six years after, he has continued to make his leaders and patrons proud through his activities and deliverables.

Arguably his greatest achievement and leadership trait since he assumed office, have been his ability to visualize the qualities of a successful, mega status of Lagos, and maintaining a life-long focus on the four intertwined challenges that he believed must be collectively addressed for the commercial city to achieve success as a state. Unlike most politicians, who believe in showmanship and unnecessary razzmatazz, Sanwo-Olu’s approach to delivering quality leadership is wrapped in humility. As a team leader, he has, through this, inspired many of us on how best to serve the people. Like Mahatma Gandhi, Sanwo-Olu believes that the most meaningful goal of leadership is to inspire. Not to demand or command, but to inspire. This explains why his administration has been rancour free, especially between him and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

History has taught us that the leaders most respected for leaving their mark on the world, their countries, or their organizations have been those who have inspired people to act and perform. Sanwo-Olu fits into this category of leaders because his leadership was characterized by his commitment to truth, loyalty, and service, emphasizing empowerment over power and inspiring change through example. He believes in leading by example, living a life consistent with the values he espoused and inspiring others to follow suit. His leadership style is focused on moral authority, ethical conduct, and self-discipline.

As Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu has consistently distinguished himself through his tireless efforts to promote justice, accountability, and the rule of law. The last six years have been marked by significant strides in nation-building, building on the success of his predecessors and leaders, with an indelible mark on Lagos State development.

At 60, his legacy is characterized by his selflessness, dedication to the public good, fostering a sense of unity and inclusiveness among Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole. Beyond Lagos, which is a natural pacesetter for infrastructural development and economic growth in Nigeria, today’s birthday boy has worked assiduously to mobilize citizens towards a common goal of building a just and peaceful society.

His leadership style, his calm demeanour in the face of serious challenges is notable for its emphasis on good and responsive governance for people of Lagos State. These values continue to serve as a benchmark for good governance and leadership in Nigeria.

As the world celebrates him today, no doubt the fact that his contributions, both in corporate Nigeria and public service have aroused our consciousness on the need for leaders to serve with the mindset of putting forward a transformative power of selfless service and the importance of prioritizing the welfare of citizens.

In the last 30 years of his being in the saddle of leadership under tested mentors and role models till the time he assumed office as Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu has recorded several landmark achievements as a man of integrity, loyalty and humility.

I write this to pay a fitting tribute to Mr. Governor not because he is my boss, not because he is a first rate administrator and an acknowledged expert in financial services; not because of the present position he occupies as the Governor of Lagos State; not because of his status as a distinguished fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD) and certainly not on account of his past distinguished public service record that is widely acknowledged by all and sundry and many more of such accomplishments that one may have lost count, but significantly because of the huge difference our most humble, unassuming leader of people with direction and vision has brought to the character of governance. He has done this without undermining his political leaders and without losing his calm and humility.

Sanwo-Olu has always impressed me even before he rose to his present height with his commitment to core values, uncommon humility and administrative skills and because of his uncommon passion for service and humanitarian causes.

As one of his lieutenants, I am also impressed by his commitment to standards and excellence in whatever he does, a trait he has refreshingly brought to governance.There is also the element of his famed integrity which has continued to soar in spite of exposure to public resources and sensitive high places.

Though an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School, I have argued over the years that these qualifications, including the B.Sc in Surveying and an MBA he acquired from the University of Lagos, have only served as foundation for the knowledge he has garnered over the years under prominent and distinguished leaders, especially, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As a man of foresight, one of Tinubu’s greatest gifts is his ability to recruit quality leaders. It was under this scenario that Tinubu and his team of wisemen met prior to the 2019 election and concluded that Sanwo-Olu should be encouraged to govern Lagos. The rest is history.

Sanwo-Olu’s political career is arguably the most inspiring in recent Nigeria’s history. The journey to Lagos government house, debuted six years ago, of course, it started 16 years earlier when he was appointed Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro. After the General Elections of 2007, Mr Sanwo-Olu was appointed commissioner for establishments, training and pension by Governor Babatunde Fashola. He was later in 2016 made Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by Governor Akinwumi Ambode. Some of his notable public sector achievements include the supervision of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Privatization projects. He set up and was the pioneer Board Chairman of Lagos Security Trust Fund. The LAGBUS System and the Control and Command Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, were subsequently established under his directives.

Born on June 25, 1965, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was the treasurer at the former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997 after which he moved to the United Bank for Africa as the head of foreign money market. He then proceeded to First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank) as deputy general manager and divisional head.

He was the chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First Class Group Limited and a board member of the Department for International Development (DFID/DEEPEN) Fund and Audit committee of Caverton Offshore Service Group, Plc.

Looking back, one can conclude that his background as a technocrat of note has impacted so well on his career as politician and public servant. A man of peace, Sanwo-Olu’s approach to politics has been very inspiring and progressive. Under him, Lagos has not only witnessed developments, the city has been rated by a global agency as one of the best cities in the world. Early this year, Time Out ranked the state as one of the world’s best cities for 2025, joining Cape Town and Marrakech as the only African cities on the global list. The ranking, based on residents’ feedback and experts’ input, highlights Lagos for its vibrant culture, ease of social connection, and growing creative scene. See the new rankings and find out what makes these cities stand out.

As one of the lieutenants of Governor Sanwo-Olu, I am very proud of all his accomplishments. I salute his tenacity and resilience in standing tall and working vehemently for the cause of the masses. My boss has surely presented himself as a peacemaker and an advocate of good governance within the Nigerian political space. This is not a small feat. As he climbs the 6th ladder, I congratulate him and wish him God’s abundant blessings as we look forward to more successful years in good health. May his strength be renewed to continue to enjoy God’s favour and live well. Sixty hearty cheers to the man I call “the BOS of Lagos” and a blessing to the State of Excellence and the Nigeria nation!

Akosile is Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Sanwo-Olu.