25.2 C
Lagos
June 24, 2025
Trending now

Heirs Energies and Renaissance Africa Energy Company Commit to Collaborative Approach to…

Petrol hits N955/litre as marketers, NNPCL raise prices

Sahara Energy Dubai, EEG Plant Mangrove Trees to boost climate action in…

Sanwo-Olu @ 60: Lessons in Humility and Loyalty

Preserving cultural heritage: HSSI launches two-Year project for FCT’s Original Inhabitants

PDP Govs, INEC hold closed-door meeting over national secretary dispute

IPOB blasts Tinubu’s proposal for cattle ranch establishment in Abuja…says its RUGA…

SDP NWC sacks National Chairman, two others over alleged gross financial misconduct

Abia Govt clears air on actions of Operation Crush in Umuahia that…

2027: Sanwo-Olu tasks APC candidates to hold forth for Tinubu ahead LG…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Sahara Energy Dubai, EEG Plant Mangrove Trees to boost climate action in UAE

by Editor0106

 

 

Sahara Energy Resources DMCC has partnered with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) to plant 100 mangrove trees along the coastline of Umm Al Quwain in a bid to promote environmental conservation in the United Arab Emirates

 

Idowu Ogunkanmi, General Manager, Business Development, Sahara Energy DMCC said the initiative reinforced the company’s dedication to joining forces with other stakeholders in Dubai to shore up UAE’s growing commitment to sustainability.

 

Ogunkanmi said the initiative will enhance ongoing efforts aimed at combating the region’s ecological challenges, rising temperatures and coastal degradation.

 

“Being a subsidiary of global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, our sustainability interventions at Sahara Energy in Dubai mirror the overarching commitment of Sahara Group to spearheading climate action. The initiative is driven by our volunteering employees, reinforcing Sahara’s mantra that everyone needs to be involved in climate action. We are delighted to join the national UAE vision targeted at combating coastal erosion and rising sea levels,” he said.

 

Mangroves promote carbon capture (100 mangroves can capture approximately 25 tons of CO₂ annually), protect biodiversity by serving as nurseries for over 80% of the UAE’s marine species, and mitigate flood risks for coastal communities.

 

According to Mariella Gaspar, Administrative Manager, Emirates Environmental Group, the collaboration with Sahara Energy reinforces EEG’S commitment to environmental preservation, under the “For Our Emirates We Plant” program. Gasper said the 100 native trees that were planted not only supports ecological restoration but also symbolizes the shared responsibility between the corporate sector and civil society in safeguarding our natural heritage.

 

“Working with Sahara Group has been a truly enriching experience. Sahara’s enthusiasm and commitment to environmental stewardship were clearly demonstrated throughout the project. Tree planting is more than just an environmental act—it is a powerful statement of hope, resilience, and dedication to future generations. We look forward to continuing this impactful journey together,” she said.

 

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said the initiative highlights the energy conglomerate’s growing portfolio of environmental conservation efforts across its operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

 

“We are restoring mangroves, safeguarding coastlines, enhancing biodiversity, and empowering communities in line with our mantra of making a difference and promoting sustainable change.”

 

He said Sahara Energy DMCC plans to expand its green initiatives, integrating mangrove conservation with social impact programs.

 

Experts say planting of trees has made the UAE a regional leader in mangrove restoration, with Abu Dhabi alone planting 4.5 million mangroves since 2020 as part of its Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

 

 

 

Related posts

IBEDC partners special investigative prosecution task force on recovery of outstanding debts

Editor

Shell Nigeria Gas engages stakeholders on deepening gas distribution

Editor

NAPE 2024:Kyari Outlines Vision for Nigeria’s Energy Future…

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO