Sahara Energy Dubai, EEG Plant Mangrove Trees to boost climate action in UAE

Sahara Energy Resources DMCC has partnered with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) to plant 100 mangrove trees along the coastline of Umm Al Quwain in a bid to promote environmental conservation in the United Arab Emirates

Idowu Ogunkanmi, General Manager, Business Development, Sahara Energy DMCC said the initiative reinforced the company’s dedication to joining forces with other stakeholders in Dubai to shore up UAE’s growing commitment to sustainability.

Ogunkanmi said the initiative will enhance ongoing efforts aimed at combating the region’s ecological challenges, rising temperatures and coastal degradation.

“Being a subsidiary of global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, our sustainability interventions at Sahara Energy in Dubai mirror the overarching commitment of Sahara Group to spearheading climate action. The initiative is driven by our volunteering employees, reinforcing Sahara’s mantra that everyone needs to be involved in climate action. We are delighted to join the national UAE vision targeted at combating coastal erosion and rising sea levels,” he said.

Mangroves promote carbon capture (100 mangroves can capture approximately 25 tons of CO₂ annually), protect biodiversity by serving as nurseries for over 80% of the UAE’s marine species, and mitigate flood risks for coastal communities.

According to Mariella Gaspar, Administrative Manager, Emirates Environmental Group, the collaboration with Sahara Energy reinforces EEG’S commitment to environmental preservation, under the “For Our Emirates We Plant” program. Gasper said the 100 native trees that were planted not only supports ecological restoration but also symbolizes the shared responsibility between the corporate sector and civil society in safeguarding our natural heritage.

“Working with Sahara Group has been a truly enriching experience. Sahara’s enthusiasm and commitment to environmental stewardship were clearly demonstrated throughout the project. Tree planting is more than just an environmental act—it is a powerful statement of hope, resilience, and dedication to future generations. We look forward to continuing this impactful journey together,” she said.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said the initiative highlights the energy conglomerate’s growing portfolio of environmental conservation efforts across its operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“We are restoring mangroves, safeguarding coastlines, enhancing biodiversity, and empowering communities in line with our mantra of making a difference and promoting sustainable change.”

He said Sahara Energy DMCC plans to expand its green initiatives, integrating mangrove conservation with social impact programs.

Experts say planting of trees has made the UAE a regional leader in mangrove restoration, with Abu Dhabi alone planting 4.5 million mangroves since 2020 as part of its Net Zero 2050 Strategy.