Rural communities hold key to Nigeria’s economic growth- President Tinubu

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hinted that rural communities like Pia Town play a crucial role in Nigeria’s social and economic fabric, especially in food production and local enterprises.

The President, who dropped this hint at the Commissioning of the 15-kilometer A2 to Pia Town Road, however, noted that their potential has been hindered by poor road access, isolation, and neglect for far too long.

President Tinubu emphasized that the project marks a significant milestone in the development of rural areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Tinubu reiterated the importance of infrastructure development in enhancing the lives of Nigerians, particularly in rural communities.

“On my way here, I observed the need for our great farmers and livestock owners to establish opportunities for grazing and do what is necessary. We will help you. We will work with you. We will combat what used to be a liability and a source of conflict, turning it into a means of prosperity”.

The commissioning of this road is expected to open up new corridors for agriculture, commerce, education, mobility, and other areas, strengthening the national economy from the grassroots up.

“The commissioning of this newly constructed road from the A2 junction on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway to Pia Town is both symbolic and strategic.

” It is strategic because it opens a new corridor for agriculture, commerce, education, mobility, and other areas, strengthening our national economy from the grassroots up.

“Rural communities such as Pia make an important contribution to Nigeria’s social and economic fabric, especially in food production and local enterprises.

But their potential has been hindered by poor road access, isolation, and neglect for far too long. Today, that narrative is changing”. President Tinubu assured.

President Tinubu expressed his appreciation to the Minister of the FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike, and his team for their efforts in delivering this project. He commended them for their commitment to developing the underserved rural areas and ensuring that development is balanced, inclusive, and targets lifting lives.

“A leader like Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team is doing a wonderful job, thinking about the people and their needs, and thinking about the country he represents.

Thank you, Nyesom Wike, for all you are doing. We greatly appreciate the efforts you and your team have put in to achieve this. I would not have been here and noted what is here if not for your efforts”.

The President urges the community to take ownership of the road, guide it, maintain it, and use it to the fullest.

“To the people of Pia, this is your road. I urge the community to take ownership of this infrastructure, guide it, maintain it, and use it to the fullest.

“Let it be a pathway to growth and a bridge to a better life for the youth, farmers, traders, and students who will move with great ease. This project is one of many we are delivering across the country, and we will not stop.

“We will continue until every Nigerian can feel the touch of meaningful governance”.

The commissioning of this road is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of rural communities, particularly in terms of economic growth, access to education and healthcare, and overall quality of life.

The project is a testament to the government’s commitment to developing the underserved rural areas and promoting balanced development

Earlier in his remarks, Barr Nyesom Wike emphasized the importance of rural road development in enhancing the lives of rural communities.

Wike noted that the project is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in rural areas.

The Minister highlighted the progress made in road development projects in the FCT, including the construction of six emergency roads that have been commissioned. He listed the roads, including the Paikon Kore-Ibwa Road in Gwagwalada, Gabo-Tokulo Road in Bwari, and Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo Road in Kwali.

Wike also mentioned ongoing projects, including the Aguma Palace-Radio-New Market Road in Gwagwalada and the Nyanya-Karshi dual Carriageway.

The FCT Minister emphasized that the road development projects will have a significant impact on the lives of rural communities, improving access to markets, healthcare, and education. He also noted that the projects will enhance food security and promote economic growth in the region.

Wike expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and commitment to developing the FCT. He noted that the President’s emphasis on rural development is a welcome development and a testament to his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

“Mr. President, it would be very, very fine if you could make time to visit one, at least, of the rural roads and see how joyous the people will be. I’m sure if you look directly opposite you, you will see that the people are very happy.

“This also tells us that your emphasis is not just to improve infrastructure in the city, it is also to improve life and other infrastructure in the satellite town. I will state here for record purposes so that we will understand what you’ve done since you came in May 29, 2023. What you’ve done in the rural areas”.

“The number of roads you have constructed and the number of roads you are still constructing. I don’t want to talk about the issue of security and education. But let me tell you the history of this road”.

“Through the Federal Council, we are awarded the contract for Pai, the boundary between Pai and Gomani. So, when we were coming for the fly-off, I was asking, where are we going to fly off this road? We are past 10-12 kilometers. So, when I got to the boundary between Pai and Gomani, from that to Gomani is 13 kilometers that is ongoing, before December, that will also be completed. So, I now ask, how do we get to that Pai, when this road is not constructed? It doesn’t make sense. All we would have done is, okay, let us do this, later we can do from Pai to Gomani. I thank God, today we are commissioning it”.

The commissioning of the A2 to Pia Town Road is a significant milestone in the development of rural areas in the FCT. The project is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the lives of rural communities.

With several other road development projects ongoing or completed, the FCT is poised for significant growth and development in the years to come.

