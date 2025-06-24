Reps panel query Health Ministry over continued closure of FEDCAM    

*Asks agency to account for annual budgetary approvals.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Specialty Healthcare has queried the continued closure of the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine FEDCAM even as the panel demanded accountability in terms of funds approved for the college in annual budgets since the closure in October 2010.

The House Committee had vide a motion moved by Hon.Jonathan Gbwefi on May 7, 2025 demanded that the management of the college account for all the funds approved for it since the closure of the institution in October 2010 by the federal government.

This was as the Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abbas assured that the House use legislations to tackle the challenges in the nation’s health institutions and ensure effective oversight of the critical sector.

At an investigative hearing organized by the House Committee on the ongoing crisis on the health institution on Tuesday, Speaker Abbas said that the hearing is a resolution of the green chamber to interrogate the reported unauthorized disbursement of funds and continued closure of the health institution.

He stated that in the 10th House Legislative Agenda, the parliament is committed to strengthening oversight of the health sector.

He assured of the House commitment to use all appropriate legislative interventions to tackle all the challenges of medical professionals in the health sector.

Also in an opening remarks, Hon.Dr.Alex Egbona said that the committee is aware that several years after the college was shut down, and its management suspended, it continued to receive and disburse funds including expending its capital and recurrent budgets amounting to millions of naira.

He said that the House Committee had received several petitions on allegations of unauthorized disbursement of funds and financial impropriety by the Ministry and officials of the college.

The House Committee later grilled the Health Ministry and the Management of the college over these issues demanding accountability and a quick look at the challenges that led to the current crisis.

At the hearing the representative of the Minister of State for Health Captain Steven said that 2010 the National Universities Commission NUC closed down the college due to what it noted as ‘unguarded statement of the then Registrar of the College.

He informed the House panel that at the height of the crisis in the college the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ICPC and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC were invited to investigate the alleged corrupt practices in the institution.

During the investigation, the House Committee helmsman Hon Egbona had requested from the invited stakeholders the nominal roll of the academic and non academic staff of the college