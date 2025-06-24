Properly clear your academic record to stop deepening mystery, speculations over it, Atiku tasks Tinubu

.Says Nigerians deserve answers, not more confusion

.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has resurrected the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urging the president to stop misleading the people further with unverifiable claims about his educational journey.

In a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday, titled: “Tinubu’s curious classmate: Nigerians deserve answers, not more confusion,” Atiku Abubakar said the statement made by the president during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Mechanisation Programme in Abuja on Monday, added more layers of confusion to Tinubu’s academic history than it has solved.

The statement alleged that the president made what appeared to be a lighthearted revelation about a certain Mr. Alex Zingman being his classmate at Chicago State University (CSU) and wondered how that happenedbearingin mind the age differences between them.

According to Atiku, rather than evoke confidence, the claim has triggered more questions than answers, particularly regarding the President’s long-contested academic history, adding that the president’s oath of office mandates him to be honest with Nigerians on every matter.

“Your oath of office binds you not just to protect our nation but to honour its truth. The Presidency is not a sanctuary for secrets, it is a platform for integrity. And as such, Nigerians await not tales of Alexes from distant lands but proof, clarity, and the simple dignity of facts.”

The statement said that a basic review of publicly available information immediately calls the President’s claim into question, pointing out that “Mr. Alex Zingman, a Belarusian businessman whose name features prominently in controversial dealings across Africa, including allegations of arms trafficking and financial improprieties in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo is listed in various reports as being born in 1966. By the year 1979, when President Tinubu claims to have graduated from CSU, Mr. Zingman would have been only 13 years old.

“Are we now to believe that the Guinness Book of Records missed the story of a 13-year-old Belarusian prodigy graduating from an American university alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu? Even more troubling is the President’s casual association with a man whose international reputation is mired in scandal. This leads us to ask, with the solemn weight of patriotism and the urgency of truth: Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why a man born in 1966 is being paraded as your classmate who graduated in 1979. Were you taught in the same classroom or in different decades?

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know if the Alex Zingman of global infamy — the arms-linked tycoon — shares the same seat in your memories or only in script of fiction.

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why the mystery around your academic record deepens with every attempt to clarify it. Who truly walked the halls of Chicago State University with you? Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why, since you claim to have presented a certificate from Government College, Lagos to gain entry into Richard Daley College in 1973, no classmate from that institution has ever spoken of sharing a desk with you.

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know how a school founded in 1972 could issue you a certificate dated 1970—unless you were a lone prophet of a school yet unborn.

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why you have not proudly unveiled a single verifiable classmate from your supposed years in Government College, Lagos or Government College, Ibadan or Chicago State University, the way other leaders do with ease and pride.

“Mr. President, your oath of office binds you not just to protect our nation but to honour its truth. The Presidency is not a sanctuary for secrets — it is a platform for integrity. And as such, Nigerians await not tales of Alexes from distant lands but proof, clarity, and the simple dignity of facts,” the statement concluded