Preserving cultural heritage: HSSI launches two-Year project for FCT’s Original Inhabitants

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Helpline Social Support Initiative (HSSI), a non-governmental organization, has launched a two-year project aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the Original Inhabitants (OIs) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The project, supported by the MacArthur Foundation through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), will focus on training vulnerable women and youth in cultural attire production, promoting cultural identity awareness and creating job opportunities.

Unveiling the project at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, HSSI Project Manager, Mr Onoja Arome, said HSSI has Trained 100 vulnerable women and youth in cultural attire production to increase cultural identity awareness and create job opportunities through skill acquisition in art and craft.

“It will also create awareness of their presence as OIs whose voices are gradually going on extinction.

“These among others are what the Helpline Social Support Initiative shall be engaged with for the next 18 months of the project,” he said.

Arome added that the project will also capture advocacy and resettlement to the resettlement and adequate compensation of OIs whose land has been encroached upon or taken over by developers without adequate compensation.

The 1973 decree that created the FCT had significant consequences for the OIs, forcing them to relinquish their ancestral land for the development of the nation’s capital.

This led to the scattering of indigenous people, loss of economic trees and farmland, and high unemployment rates among OIs.

In 2021, the MacArthur Foundation supported HSSI to implement the first phase of the project, which recorded significant success. A total of 200 vulnerable women and youth were trained and empowered to preserve their cultural identity, with many now making a living by producing cultural attire as entrepreneurs.

“This was why the MacArthur Foundation stepped in, through CHRICED, and in 2021 supported HSSI to implement the first phase of the project,” he said.

Additionally, 39 jingles were produced and aired in OIs’ local languages, and advocacy visits were carried out to the department of resettlement and compensation.

“Today, we make bold to reiterate that CHRICED has deemed it fit to continue on the project thereby supporting us again to continue with the second phase of the project.

HSSI is calling on all stakeholders to empathize and sympathize with the OIs and join the project to create a lasting impact that will benefit new generations and usher in a life of ease in the FCT.

“We hereby call on all stakeholders in this venture to empathise and sympathise with the OIs and join us in this venture to create an incredible impact that will out-leave us and usher new generations to a life of ease in