Police in Anambra urge residents to continue to expose criminals, unveil communities with numbers of security agencies

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command, in its effort to improve security in the state, has called on residents not to relent in their civic duty of exposing criminals in their environment, especially the unrepentant elements still threatening the peace of the state.

This was the content of a statement issued by the police on Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

He harped on the importance of public cooperation, saying that it is the key to effective policing and crime prevention.

Ikenga stressed that the call came on the heels of a fresh assessment of the state’s security situation and the need to ensure sustained safety and order across communities.

While reassuring residents that the Police and the Joint Security Force remain fully committed to protecting lives and property, the statement added, “Strategic surveillance and patrols have been intensified across the state to preempt any potential threats.

The police spokesperson also highlighted the importance of vigilance and timely information sharing and urged citizens not to be discouraged by recent security concerns but to continue working with law enforcement agents in identifying and exposing criminal elements within their environment.

He added, “Exposing the criminally-minded individuals will go a long way in helping security operatives nip crimes in the bud and ensure that peace reigns across all parts of the state.

“The state Joint Security Team has already stepped up surveillance and intensified patrols in key areas as part of proactive measures to deter criminal activities and uphold law and order.

“Residents in need of any security services or wishing to report suspicious activities are encouraged to call the Anambra State Police Command Control Room via 07039194332 or reach out to the Public Relations Officer on 08039334002.”

The Command further reminded the public that the ‘NPF Rescue Me’ app is available for free download on both Android and iOS platforms, providing quick access to emergency response services.

“Individual Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state can also be contacted directly using their official phone lines (attached below) for prompt response in their respective jurisdictions.

Police are committed to professional conduct. The public should see security as a collective responsibility and keep faith in the Force’s ability to deliver on its constitutional mandate”, the statement added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2