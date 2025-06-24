25.2 C
Lagos
June 24, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 25, 2025

Doubts over PDP NEC scheduled June 30 meeting

Properly clear your academic record to stop deepening mystery, speculations over it,…

Dangote Cement EBITDA crosses N1trn mark as shareholders smile home with N30…

Abuja’s transportation network gets a boost as Tinubu commissions Inner Northern expressway…

Army warns South-East residents of digitally manipulated content

Reps panel query Health Ministry over continued closure of FEDCAM    

Osun LG crisis deepens as CBN allegedly blocks PDP council bosses from…

AfDB: Adesina spotlights bank’s role in delivering Mattei Plan and Global Gateway…

2027: Sen. Barau cautions Northern groups over agitation for running mate from…

Champion Newspapers LTD

Related posts

Court nullifies Ebonyi PDP congresses

NewChampion

Lagos LG poll: Aggrieved APC members storm secretariat, reject primary election results

Editor

2027: APC mulls granting Edo, Delta lawmakers, others automatic return tickets

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO