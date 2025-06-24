Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Tensions are escalating in Osun State as newly elected local government chairmen under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of bias, following their attempt to open statutory allocation accounts.

Daily Champion reports that both the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmen elected during the October 2022 and the PDP chairmen elected during the February 22, 2025 election had laid claim to the council following an Appeal court verdicts of February 10, 2025 and June 13th 2025.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the ALGON Chairman, Sarafadeen Awotunde, alleged that the CBN had given a form relating to the local government accounts to the ‘sacked’ APC chairmen.

Narrating his ordeal, Awotunde, disclosed that the a delegation of six PDP council executives visited the CBN branch in Osogbo on Monday after receiving reports that APC council chairmen were attempting to obtain account opening forms.

“On getting there, we talked to the person we met at the CBN Osogbo about it, he promised to relay our message to the branch Controller of CBN about it but we are sure they knew the rightful owner of the form and legally backed council chairmen who are eligible to append their signatures. While we settle that one they gave us 8am today to come to their office.

“We arrived at the CBN quarter to 8 O’ clock to wait for the controller, we later learned thay she is inside her office, probably she went through the back door to her office and doesn’t want to attend to us, we are harmless, those of us who are eligible for the form, we are about six of us.

“After a while, they start rushing to close the gate on the instruction of the controller. There was a behavior from a lady who is security operative from Mopol department, she utter words that are unprofessional, we have her recorded and we will take her matter up in due time. We informed her that probably she is not aware of the Appeal Court verdict which affirmed the sacking of Yes/No chairmen.

“What is happening in Osun is illegal, CBN don’t need to be embarrassing itself over this matter, we request that they should transfer the Osun Controller General if she feel she can’t do what is right.

“We the new elected chairmen are silent and we don’t make trouble, we appreciate all our civil servants, we don’t want anarchy, chaos in Osun State but enough is enough.”

However, Awotunde commended Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for his maturity in handling the crisis and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.

He said, “We appreciate our Governor for the fatherly and mature roles he played during the imbroglio. What the CBN Osun Controller has done is illegal by releasing even one form to those imposters. We appeal to Accountant-General of the Federation, Ministry of Finance to do what is right.”