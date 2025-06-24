29.4 C
Lagos
June 24, 2025
2027: Sanwo-Olu tasks APC candidates to hold forth for Tinubu ahead LG…

Lagos eyes $250bn economy by 2052 through presidential initiative

Hon Idimogu urges Sanwo-Olu to include non-indigenes in cabinet.

NPA presents 2024 Budget Performance , Defence to House Committee on Port…

IMT 4.0 readies 2025 edition, unveils tech innovator, Per Lagerström as headline…

Nigeria seeks bigger chunk of African’s insurance market as NAICOM hosts Gambia…

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, two-day Crusade held in Lagos

Rural communities hold key to Nigeria’s economic growth- President Tinubu

How ‎Glo’s Ojude-Oba sponsorship empowered new entrepreneurs, lifted festival to global stage

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 24, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

NPA presents 2024 Budget Performance , Defence to House Committee on Port ,Harbour 2025 Proposals at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0116

L-R… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Port and Harbours, Hon. Nnaji Nnolim John, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Adeyemi Alli Taofeek and members of the committee, Hon. Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo and Hon. Mustapha Muhammed, during the NPA Budget Defence before the House committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Executive Director, E&TS, Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, General Manager Finance, Mr. Rabiu Danbatta and General Manager Corporate Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, when the Management of the NPA appeared before the House Committee on Port and Harbour on its 2024 Budget Performance and Defence of the 2025 Proposals, at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

