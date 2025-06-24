NPA presents 2024 Budget Performance , Defence to House Committee on Port ,Harbour 2025 Proposals at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Port and Harbours, Hon. Nnaji Nnolim John, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Adeyemi Alli Taofeek and members of the committee, Hon. Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo and Hon. Mustapha Muhammed, during the NPA Budget Defence before the House committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Executive Director, E&TS, Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, General Manager Finance, Mr. Rabiu Danbatta and General Manager Corporate Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, when the Management of the NPA appeared before the House Committee on Port and Harbour on its 2024 Budget Performance and Defence of the 2025 Proposals, at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2