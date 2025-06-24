Minister of Women Affairs declares commitment to justice, empowerment for widows

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI, declared the Nigerian government’s renewed commitment to restoring the dignity and empowering the lives of millions of widows across the country.

The event, held in partnership with the Helpline Social Support Initiative and other key stakeholders on Sunday, 22nd June 2025, in Abuja, brought together voices from government, civil society, and the widow community under the theme “Empowering Widows: Building Resilience and Restoring Dignity.”

According to the statement signed by the special adviser to the Hon. Minister on media and publicity, Jonathan Eze disclosed that while describing the occasion as more than ceremonial, the Minister called it a collective call to justice, compassion, and action for Nigerian widows whose struggles are often buried in silence.

“A widow’s cry echoes through silent nights, yet her spirit does not break,” she said. “She is not weak. She is the soul of resilience. And to uplift her is to awaken the moral consciousness of our nation.”

Hajiya Imaan emphasized that empowering widows is not a favour but a duty, and that restoring their dignity is a national obligation. She called attention to the multiple layers of injustice widows face, from property dispossession and harmful traditional practices to economic exclusion and societal neglect. “These injustices compound their grief and threaten the well-being of their children, families, and communities,” she said. “This is unacceptable, and we must not remain silent.”

Referencing the National Bureau of Statistics, the Minister revealed that there are over 15 million widows in Nigeria. She praised their resilience and vital role in sustaining the informal economy, caring for orphaned children, and supporting extended families. Yet, she decried their frequent exclusion from national planning and development, stressing that “this must change, and under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, it is changing.”

She reiterated that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, under the vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is transforming widowhood from a condition of vulnerability into a platform of strength. The Ministry’s work, she noted, goes beyond advocacy to shaping inclusive policies and building ecosystems of care, empowerment, and protection. “We are not only responding to gender-based injustices; we are actively shaping policies, championing reforms, and building ecosystems of care, empowerment, and inclusion,” she stated.

The Minister underscored the role of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 in providing legal protection for widows, criminalizing abuses and harmful traditional practices often inflicted on them. “No culture or custom should ever be used as a cover to strip women of their dignity,” she declared. “Those who violate the rights of widows through property theft, physical abuse, or degrading rites must face the full weight of the law. The VAPP Act is not just a law; it is a shield, a promise, and a tool for justice.”

Highlighting the Ministry’s Renewed Hope Social Impact Programmes, the Minister announced several targeted interventions. These include the Clean Cooking for Rural Women Initiative, which will distribute energy-efficient stoves and LPG to improve health and economic productivity. Through the WAVE Project (Women, Agriculture, Value-Chain and Empowerment), thousands of widows and women farmers will receive support in the form of land access, extension services, equipment, and market entry. Financial inclusion is also being strengthened through partnerships with banks and digital financial service providers, while the National Health Insurance Scheme will offer one year of free health coverage for widows. The Ministry is also ensuring that widows are enrolled in the National Identity Scheme and onboarded onto the Happy Woman App, a digital empowerment platform.

As part of the day’s commemorative activities, the Ministry announced a series of direct interventions. Each of the 250 widows present at the event received ₦20,000 to support or grow their businesses. New bank accounts were opened for them through Premium Trust Bank, and they were enrolled into the NHIS for one year. Additionally, they were registered in the National Identity Scheme and integrated into the Happy Woman App platform.

“These are not charity handouts,” the Minister explained. “They are targeted investments designed to provide access, agency, and autonomy. When widows are equipped to succeed, they lift their children, stabilize households, and contribute to the economy and society in transformative ways.”

She emphasized the need to also empower widows educationally, encouraging those without functional literacy or numeracy to take advantage of adult learning programmes across the country. “No Nigerian, regardless of gender or status, should be denied the dignity that comes from being able to read, write, and count,” she said.

Drawing attention to the importance of family cohesion, the Minister reminded the audience that widows often become the sole anchors of their families. She linked the strengthening of widow support systems to broader social stability, noting that empowered widows reduce the risk of youth delinquency, school dropouts, and social breakdown. “The empowerment of widows is also an investment in family stability, national healing, and intergenerational wellbeing,” she said.

In her wide-reaching call to action, Hajiya Imaan urged state governments to implement the VAPP Act and other protective laws, called on traditional and faith leaders to abolish harmful widowhood practices, and encouraged private sector partners to invest in inclusive financial and health solutions for widows. She appealed to every Nigerian citizen to reject stigma and offer support to widows within their communities.

“To every widow here and across Nigeria: You are seen. You are valued. You are not alone. You are an emblem of courage and the lifeblood of our collective resilience,” she said passionately. “Let the chains of sorrow fall like dust. Let the cloak of shame be cast away. Let the widow rise strong, proud, unshaken. For in her, we find the soul of our strength, and in her dignity, the rebirth of our nation.”

The Minister closed her keynote address with a firm assurance that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs stands solidly with widows, not just on International Widows Day, but every single day. “We will continue to push for policies that protect you, programmes that empower you, and partnerships that honour your strength,” she said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2