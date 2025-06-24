Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, two-day Crusade held in Lagos

Children Choristers singing at a two-day Crusade with theme ‘it is Time for God to Bless you’ held at the lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in Lagos on 22/6/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of the youth Choristers singing to the Lord at the program.

Dual sisters, singing to the Lord.

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshippers.

Cross-section of the worshippers praying to God.

Healing time at the Crusade.

Yoruba indigenous Choristers singing to the Lord.

A Brother delivered from leg pain during a two-day Crusade with the theme ‘it is Time for God to Bless you’ held at the lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in Lagos on 22/6/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2