24.3 C
Lagos
June 24, 2025
Trending now

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, two-day Crusade held in Lagos

Rural communities hold key to Nigeria’s economic growth- President Tinubu

How ‎Glo’s Ojude-Oba sponsorship empowered new entrepreneurs, lifted festival to global stage

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 24, 2025

Bigwill Diplomatic Forum tasks ECOWAS leader; Bio on economic integration, peace in…

Minister of Women Affairs declares commitment to justice, empowerment for widows

OMT welcomes W/Africa’s first LNG powered container ship at Onne Port

Police in Anambra urge residents to continue to expose criminals, unveil communities…

Abbas commits to protection of national assets in Rivers, affirms support for…

Fidelity Bank uplifts old people’s home with donation of essential materials

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, two-day Crusade held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo058

Children Choristers singing at a two-day Crusade with theme ‘it is Time for God to Bless you’ held at the lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in Lagos on 22/6/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of the youth Choristers singing to the Lord at the program.

Dual sisters, singing to the Lord.

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor  Lazarus Muoka, Ministering to the worshippers.

Cross-section of the worshippers praying to God.

Healing time at the  Crusade.

Yoruba indigenous Choristers singing to the Lord.

A Brother delivered from leg pain during a two-day Crusade with the theme ‘it is Time for God to Bless you’ held at the lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries in Lagos on 22/6/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Trinity University 3rd Convocation lecture on Success is not a Degree held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Nigerian Customs Services 2025 Budget Defence ,before members House of Rep Committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 31, 2025

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO