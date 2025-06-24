Lagos eyes $250bn economy by 2052 through presidential initiative

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to realize the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), the Lagos State Government envisions a $250bn economy through the Lagos State Development Programme (LSDP) 2052.

The vision is built on the pillars of infrastructure, innovation, and human capital. The reforms are therefore integrated into the strategic blueprints under SABER.

SABER is spearheaded by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office, and the World Bank, which offers a strategic framework to standardize and localize ease-of-doing-business reforms across all subnational governments in the country.

The programme is designed by the Federal Government for all the sub-nationals to institutionalize reforms on ease of doing business.

The town hall, which took place in Lagos on Monday, was a space for dialogue and co-creation. It provided a forum where public servants listened and private actors spoke truth to power.

Speaking at Lagos edition, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose whose ministry is the arrowhead for all other MDAs, stated that Lagos adopts SABER framework, not simply as a compliance tool, but as a transformative vehicle for governance reforms with private sector engagement.

The Commissioner explained that the State $250 billion economy is tied to Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) on which SABER initiatives are anchored.

Ambrose said, “That we are gathered here today in Lagos—the indisputable economic nerve centre of Nigeria and West Africa—is not coincidental. It is a testament to the central role Lagos plays in shaping the future of Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“Lagos is not only the most populous city in Nigeria, with an estimated 2025 population of over 24 million people, but it is also the 5th largest economy in Africa—outperforming several sovereign countries in GDP size.”

Continuing, she added, “According to recent figures, Lagos contributes over 30% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, accounts for more than 70% of the country’s non-oil trade, and attracts nearly 60% of all foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country. These are not mere statistics. They are indicators of a State whose pulse beats to the rhythm of ambition, innovation, and enterprise.

“Yet, it is also a State that understands the need to institutionalise reform. A State that recognises that prosperity cannot be built on potential alone. It must be constructed upon policy clarity, infrastructure readiness, regulatory transparency, and above all, unwavering public-private cooperation.

“It is within this frame that Lagos has embraced the SABER framework, not simply as a compliance tool, but as a transformative vehicle for governance reform, private sector engagement, and economic inclusion.

“And rightly so—because reform must be context-sensitive. It must reach the woman selling textiles in Balogun, the baker in Ikorodu navigating multiple levies, the startup founder in Yaba building blockchain-based health solutions, the farmer in Epe exporting processed palm oil, and the young cooperative society in Ijede seeking access to patient capital.

“Lagos’ response to SABER has been robust, ambitious, and fully aligned with the State’s long-term strategic plans—namely the proposed Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP 2025–2030), the THEMES+ Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, and the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2052.

“Through these instruments, Lagos is charting a new path for inclusive industrialisation, digital transformation, equitable prosperity, and environmental resilience. For example, the LSIP articulates five thematic policy objectives aimed at growing the contribution of manufacturing to 30% of State GDP by 2030, while the LSDP 2052 envisions a $250 billion economy built on the pillars of infrastructure, innovation, and human capital. Our reforms under SABER are not only integrated into these strategic blueprints—they are fast-tracking their execution.

Citing examples of the key Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs), the Commissioner stated, “Under DLI 4, which focuses on Improving the Investment Promotion Environment, Lagos has moved decisively. An Executive Order by Mr. Governor formally transferred the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) from the Office of the SDGs to the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment. This structural realignment ensures that investment promotion is embedded in the core engine of trade facilitation and industrial strategy.

“We have also harmonised inspections and regulatory touchpoints to eliminate the culture of multiplicity that discourages formalisation. These reforms have contributed to Lagos maintaining its top position on the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Index, while also supporting our broader LSIP objective to double foreign direct investment inflows by 2027.

“These actions are directly aligned with LSDP 2052’s vision of growing non-oil exports as a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility,” Ambrose noted.

Director General, PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, stated that State’s policies affect businesses, saying partnership between the States and PEBEC would enable government and stakeholders to adapt, enhance and strengthen the regulatory environment, particularly through the SABER programme.

“The goal of PEBEC is to work with the States and ensure all hands are on deck to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to foster a conducive business environment that drives more innovation and growth. The over-riding goal is trade facilitation and the Federal Government is doing a lot like reducing custom inspection of goods to one day and addressing multiple taxation, levies and fees among others. At the Federal level, PEBEC is pushing for synergy and sharing of report among agencies to avoid multiplicity of inspection and I believe that this session will lay all the issues bare and speak to challenges as they concern the operating environment in Lagos State.

“I am therefore confident that we have stakeholders who understand that government policies take time to mature and who are also ready to walk with us in this journey of implementing business-enabling reforms,” she said.

Princess Audu commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his present and strategic approach to driving investments and for being a true face of the State through his deliberate and intentional approach to governance. She also applauded Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose for her energetic drive of reforms in the State.

Director General, Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), Mrs. Olumuyiwa Anjous emphasised the commitment to fostering a good business environment and a lot of agencies are participating, leading to a paradigm shift from past experiences. “The expectations continue to increase every year as we drive transparency, efficiency and accessibility by leveraging technology and positioning Lagos as the nation’s investment capital.”

