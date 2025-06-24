Iran escalates tension in M/East, launches missiles at US bases in Qatar, Iraq

.As America advises citizens to avoid military, govt facilities in Abuja

Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a “powerful” response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites.

“The operation of Iranian missiles against American bases located in Qatar and in Iraq has begun, and is called ‘Blessing of Victory’,” the official press agency IRNA said. AFP journalists reported hearing explosions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, home to the largest US base in the region.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it had successfully intercepted an Iranian missile attack Monday on the United States’ Al Udeid base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

“The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base,” it said in a statement, adding that “the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries”.

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a security alert advising American citizens to avoid non-essential travel to military and government facilities in Abuja due to increased global security concerns.

The alert, released by the US Embassy on Monday, stated that all embassy personnel and their families are currently prohibited from visiting military sites or other government venues in the Nigerian capital unless for official purposes.

This advisory came in the wake of unspecified global developments that have prompted heightened security measures and a reevaluation of movement around sensitive locations.

American citizens residing in or visiting Nigeria are urged to remain vigilant in public places, particularly in locations frequented by Westerners, expatriates, and government officials.

The embassy also advised avoiding large gatherings, maintaining unpredictable routines, and being familiar with emergency exits in buildings.

US nationals are encouraged to review their personal security plans and exercise increased caution during their stay in Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

“Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.

“Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarise yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans.”

Despite the new restrictions, the Consular Sections of the US Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos remain open and operational.

Citizens seeking further information or needing assistance were advised to visit the embassy’s official website.

