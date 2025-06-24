IMT 4.0 readies 2025 edition, unveils tech innovator, Per Lagerström as headline speaker

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), one of West Africa’s leading conferences focusing on the convergence of insurance and technology, is scheduled to return for its highly anticipated fourth edition on Wednesday, September 11, 2025. The event will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos.

With the theme, “Innovating for the New Trybe,” IMT 4.0 will convene stakeholders across the financial, tech, and creative ecosystems, redefining how insurance meets digital innovation, lifestyle, and Africa’s future economy. This year’s edition will seek to deliver a powerful dual-experience format;IMT 4.0, the flagship C-suite and policy-focused discourse and IMT Redefined 2.0, the youth-forward segment exploring the convergence of insurance, culture, and innovation.

The 2025 headline speaker is Per Lagerström, a global thought leader, an insurtech innovator, financial expert, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience across financial services, technology, FMCG, and strategy consulting. A former Partner at McKinsey & Company, he founded BehaviorTech, a groundbreaking field that merges behavioural science, AI, and innovation to deliver transformative outcomes for people, businesses, and society.

As CEO of Yellowspot, an Ireland-based venture studio, he leads the development of disruptive ventures focused on financial planning, education, longevity, and human-centred digital transformation. Known for navigating complexity with clarity, Per has advised boards and executives across Europe, Africa, and the Americas. His work is driven by an unrelenting passion for unlocking potential at the intersection of science, technology, and human insight.

Odion Aleobua, Convener of IMT and CEO of Modion Communications, expressed his delight ahead of the event. “We are incredibly honoured to welcome Per Lagerström to Lagos, Nigeria for IMT 4.0. His experience at the cutting edge of behaviour-tech research, an astute financial guru and huge insight into insurtech innovation align with the conversations we drive at this year’s conference. IMT is about the future of protection for a new generation, and we are convening voices and celebrating ideas that matter.”

IMT 4.0 will also continue to explore the role of predictive technology, embedded insurance, disruptive underwriting, and inclusive innovation. With engaging panels, immersive workshops, product demos, and youth-led showcases, the event promises actionable insights and bold ideas for building relevance in a shifting risk landscape.

Commenting, Per Lagerström stated, “Financial services are undergoing rapid and fundamental change, driven by AI inflection and BehaviorTech advances, blurring industry boundaries and shifting consumer behaviours. The result places incumbent business models under tremendous pressure and create unrivaled opportunities for growth and value creation. I am excited to join the year’s edition of IMT to unpack the forces at work and share my playbook for navigating these extraordinary times.”

IMT 4.0 proudly announces an early strategic partner powering this year’s event. CubeCover, one of Nigeria’s leading insurtech and microinsurance providers, comes aboard as a proud Gold Sponsor, racing ahead as early co-travelers for this year’s edition.