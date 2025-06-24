Hon Idimogu urges Sanwo-Olu to include non-indigenes in cabinet.

Honourable Jude Chukwuemeka Omobowale Idimogu, a former two-term Lagos lawmaker, has urged the Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make his cabinet inclusive by including non-indigenes.

Idimogu, Deputy Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos State APC, made his opinion known in an interview.

Idimogu said the make-up of the governor’s cabinet does not reflect inclusiveness expected in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.

He clarified that his call was in the interest of the state and should not be taken as seeking any position in cabinet.

Idimogu added that including non-indigenes in the state cabinet has a lot of benefits, both socially and politically.

He said, “The governor of Lagos State, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and leadership of APC should take a second look at why there is no non- indigene in the cabinet of Sanwo-Olu, two years into his second term in office.

“The Hausas and Igbos and others in the state should not be excluded or sidelined in governance in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.

“They (non-indigenes) are key when it comes to election They are very key and I am really worried about this exclusion as a detribalised Nigerian.

“We must look into this issue as we approach the 2027 general elections”, he said.

The erudite ex- lawmaker and a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu, urged the party leadership to engage the governor on the issue.

“APC must forget the past and win the large Igbo and Hausa population in the state to its side.

“If we want to win , we must start on time, we must recognise Ndigbo and the Hausas.

“I am not expressing this view because I am looking for any appointment, I am making this call to make the 2027 election an easy win for us ,” Idimogu added.

Idimogu said that appointment of non-indigenes in the cabinet will help the party get support the indigenes in the state and mobilise them ahead for 2027.

“These people (appointees) can, from now, start mobilising and speaking to their people. We should not wait until the elections come before we start talking to them.

“Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, Lagos is not Oyo, Kwara, Ogun or other states. Let us give them a sense of belonging as every vote is important in any election.

“Let us always consider the cosmopolitan nature of the state and ensure inclusiveness in our democracy,” he said.

Idimogu also commended the Yorubas for being hospitable to people of other ethnic groups, and urged Igbo, Hausa and other ethnic nationalities in the state to always reciprocate the hospitality by showing respect to their host.