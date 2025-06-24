Doubts over PDP NEC scheduled June 30 meeting

.As govs, INEC meet over national secretary crisis

.

From Cyril Mbah and Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

There are clear indications that certain powerful forces within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to scuttle the scheduled 100th meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), fixed for June 30, 2025.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised the party to do the proper thing by ensuring that it’s letter notifying the Commission of the meeting was duly signed by its recognised National Secretary rather than an acting scribe.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba disagreed recently with INEC saying that it has no right or authority to stop the already scheduled meeting. The widely publicised statement drew the anger of the Acting National Chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagum, who publicly denied the press interactive session addressed by the National Publicity Secretary, saying nobody authorised Ologunagba to speak on behalf of the party.

However, many members of the PDP have risen in defence of Ologunagba and have condemned the critical reaction of the Acting National Chairman.

Chief Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary frowned at the inconsistencies and cameleonic behaviour of the Acting National Chairman pointing out that his public outbursts against Ologunagba has brought the PDP into public disrepute.

In a Facebook comment on the latest crisis in the PDP, Chief Metuh said: “Since I left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over three years ago, I have refrained from commenting and/or discussing partisan politics. However, my heart bleeds when I read about the present happenings in this party formed and birthed, largely by the famed G34 as bastion of democracy and of hope for the Nigeria people

“I just read that the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum publicly denied the press interactive session addressed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba. I do hope this is fake news at work. Otherwise, this is an act capable of bringing the party into great disrepute, and this is a cardinal offence against the party’s constitution.

“Besides, how can the press and the public continue to believe future statements from the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

Yes, it remains my concern because this is a party that I gave the best part of my youth and middle age. I served the party at the national level from the age of 33 for an interrupted 17 years as an elected member of the National Executive Member.

“We need the PDP and other parties to remain strong and act as credible opposition platforms to help strengthen and deepen our democracy. Nigeria deserves a democracy where policies and programmes will be debated openly and options and alternatives proffered by all interests,” Metuh stated.

Also commenting on the matter, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the party. Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement described Damagum’s attack on Ologunagba, as a heavy affront on the NEC of the PDP.

According to Ologbondiyan, the statement credited to the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Ilyasu Damagum, dismissing the media interface of the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, is a development with utter disappointment.

He observed that “Damagum came after Ologunagba for re-echoing the unanimous resolution of our National Executive Committee (NEC), that the next meeting (100th) would be held on June 30th” adding that “This latest action by Damagum is completely unacceptable and a major affront to the authority of NEC, the NWC and the sensibility of all PDP members.”

While pointing out that there are two cardinal offences against the spirit of the PDP from the latest action of Amb. Damagum, Ologbondiyan suggested that leaders of the PDP must take action immediately to stem the latest attempt by the National Chairman to destroy the legacy party, the PDP stating also that Damagum sought to torpedo a decision of NEC and secondly brought the party to public odium.

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and key members of the party’s leadership are currently in a closed-door meeting with the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the ongoing controversy surrounding the position of the party’s National Secretary.

The high-level delegation, led by Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, includes Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Also in attendance are former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Governors Ahmad Makarfi and Seriake Dickson, and former PDP National Secretary, Ben Obi.

The meeting, taking place at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja, follows a letter from the commission dated June 13, which rejected the party’s notice for its 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30.

INEC faulted the notice for being signed solely by the acting chairman, without the required co-signature of the National Secretary, in violation of the commission’s 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

Speaking during the open session of the meeting, Damagum thanked INEC for granting the audience, describing the engagement as both rare and important.

“We are here today to discuss and interact with you sincerely because we had NEC, and there was a decision of NEC which mandated me to sign a letter to avoid controversy. And I received your reply on that letter, urging us to be guided by rules. So, I think we are here to interact sincerely with you, off camera, so that it will guide us when we get back to have a position,” he said.

In his response, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed that the meeting was requested by the PDP and emphasised that the commission remains open to all registered political parties in line with its regulatory responsibilities.

Yakubu expressed concern about inconsistencies in the party’s communications, noting that INEC had received letters naming different individuals as the party’s National Secretary and called for clarity on the issue.