Bigwill Diplomatic Forum tasks ECOWAS leader; Bio on economic integration, peace in the region

The BIGWIL International Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum has tasked the new Chairman of ECOWAS, President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone, with the promotion of economic integration.

The Special Envoy and Chief Operating Officer of BIGWIL Forum, Amb. Chimbo Obieze, gave the task on Monday in Enugu while speaking to newsmen on the expected future of ECOWAS under the chairmanship of President Bio.

It would be recalled that the immediate past Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, had successfully handed over to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Bio.

Tinubu handed over to Bio on Saturday at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority held in Abuja.

Obieze called on the new chairman to bring to bear concerted efforts to ensure peace and stabilise in the socio-political environment of the region.

According to him, we expect President Bio to build on the progress made by President Tinubu, former leaders and founding fathers of ECOWAS and also drive initiatives that promote brotherhood, love and stability.

“BIGWIL forum is committed to fostering economic cooperation, strengthening diplomatic ties and enhancing regional security networks.

“We will work closely with President Bio to achieve these goals and promote sustainable development in West Africa,” he said.

The special envoy said that key areas BIGWIL would focus on in its collaboration with ECOWAS under President Bio’s leadership included: economic integration, regional security and sustainable development.

“Our expertise in diplomacy, business and development will enable us to support ECOWAS initiatives and promote cooperation among member states.

“We are committed to working with President Bio to achieve ECOWAS’s goals and enhance the lives and livelihoods of West Africans,” he said.

Obieze lauded ECOWAS for a successful handover and congratulated President Tinubu for his tireless efforts in promoting regional integration, peace and development within ECOWAS.

“President Tinubu’s leadership has been commendable, and his efforts have contributed significantly to regional integration, peace, and development.

“His vision for a prosperous and integrated West Africa has been inspiring, and we appreciate his dedication to the ECOWAS agenda,” he added.

