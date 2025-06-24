Army warns South-East residents of digitally manipulated content

25.2 C
By Cosmas Chukwu

 

The Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army / Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA (JTF – SE OPUK), has cautioned residents of the South-East region to be wary of digitally manipulated content circulating on social media.

 

The warning comes after a misleading voiceover video surfaced, falsely alleging that the Federal Government of Nigeria plans to transport weapons to attack residents in the South-East region.

 

False Allegations

 

In a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations Officer, 82div, Lt Col Olabisi Ayeni, the video, which has been described as a calculated attempt to incite disaffection among ethnic groups, has been strongly condemned by the Division / JTF – SE OPUK. The security agencies have assured the public that they are working to ensure peace and security in the region.

 

Security Measures

 

The public is urged to remain vigilant and rely only on accurate and verified information from credible sources. Relevant security agencies are currently tracking down the perpetrators of the misleading video.

 

Promotion of Peaceful Atmosphere

 

Residents are encouraged to promote a peaceful atmosphere through unity and mutual trust in the interest of national security.

 

The Division / JTF – SE OPUK has been working to foster peaceful coexistence and neutralize threats to physical security

