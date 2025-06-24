Abuja’s transportation network gets a boost as Tinubu commissions Inner Northern expressway  

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the newly completed right-hand service carriageway of the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) linking Route 3 to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), also known as Murtala Muhammed Way.

The President expressed pride and fulfillment in the project’s completion, highlighting its significance in enhancing the Federal Capital Territory’s infrastructure.

Represented by the Deputy Senate President,Jubril Barau, President Tinubu said the expressway is designed to ease traffic flow, enhance connectivity, and improve urban mobility for millions of commuters, residents, and businesses in the city.

He highlighted that the project will open more opportunities for businesses, housing, and investments in the adjoining districts, contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

“This vital carriageway we commissioned today is not just a road. It is a symbol of progress and a reflection of our administration’s Rehabilitation Agenda. An agenda committed to building infrastructure that serves the people, unlocks economic potentials and supports sustainable development”

As traffic volume increases in the FCT, and across the satellite towns, it has become imperative for continuous expansion and maintenance of critical routes.

The President commended the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his vision, commitment to quality, and timely execution of the project.

He appealed to residents and road users to protect the infrastructure, obey traffic rules, and keep public assets with respect, emphasizing that they belong to all Nigerians and future generations.

President Tinubu expressed determination to replicate similar projects across the country, ensuring that no region is left behind in infrastructure development.

“It is quite apt to say that projects like these are a testament to what we can achieve when planning, execution and leadership align with purpose.

We are determined to replicate these in every part of the country with roads, bridges, railways and more, ensuring that no region is left behind”.

In his remark, the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike said the road project, initially awarded in 2014 at a cost of 7 billion Naira, has experienced significant delays and cost overruns, with the current cost estimated at 31 billion Naira.

Despite these challenges, the FCT administration, under Wike’s leadership, has worked to complete the project, which is expected to create not less than 40,000 direct jobs.Wike highlighted the significance of road infrastructure in driving economic growth.

Wike emphasized that investors are attracted to areas with well-developed infrastructure, particularly roads.

Wike noted that the project is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at improving the lives and economy of the people. He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to completing projects that would have a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians.

With the project located in an industrial area of Abuja, Wike encouraged the President to visit the site, which has the potential to create thousands of jobs. He also mentioned that the company responsible for the project has applied to complete the left-hand side of the road and has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Finance for consideration.

The Minister highlighted the challenges faced by the contractors, including the inability to cross the rail line, which hindered the completion of the project. He emphasized the importance of supporting projects that have the potential to drive economic growth and create jobs.

He expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu for his support and commitment to developing the FCT. He noted that the President’s administration has done quite well for the people of Abuja, citing the commissioning of several projects in a short period.

“And that’s why we will continue to thank Mr. President. Today is the 10th day, Mr. President, to commission projects. He has come personally five times, five days.

Today, you are representing him. The Speaker has represented him. The Senate President has also represented him”.

Wike mentioned that there are several other projects scheduled for commissioning, including the Mabushi Bus Terminal and the INEC flag off. He also highlighted the involvement of other government officials, including the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, in commissioning projects.

The commissioning of the Inner Northern Expressway marks a significant milestone in the development of Abuja’s infrastructure. The project demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens and promoting economic growth through infrastructure development.