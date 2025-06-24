Abbas commits to protection of national assets in Rivers, affirms support for economic growth, improved maritime security

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting enhanced maritime security, protection of national assets, and economic growth through strategic collaboration with security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy.

Ibas gave this assurance while hosting participants of the Nigerian Naval Warfare College Course 9, who were on a study tour to Rivers State, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, the Administrator lauded the theme of the study tour, “Optimizing Technology for Effective Maritime Security Operations,” emphasizing that leveraging modern technology is critical to safeguarding national assets, coastal communities, and ensuring sustainable economic development.

“We are witnessing a time when threats in the maritime domain—ranging from piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing to environmental hazards—are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

To counter these challenges, we must deploy equally advanced solutions,” he stated.

“The integration of modern technology—from satellite surveillance and autonomous systems to AI-powered threat detection and integrated communication networks—is no longer a futuristic ideal but a present-day necessity.”

Vice Admiral Ibas commended the Nigerian Naval War College for prioritizing technological innovation in maritime security, underscoring its dedication to advancing national security strategies. He reiterated Rivers State’s readiness to collaborate with federal security agencies, stating:

“Rivers State remains a willing partner in this endeavor. We are committed to supporting all federal security agencies operating within our territory and will continue to invest in strategic infrastructure and cooperative frameworks that enhance safety on land and at sea.”

He urged the participants to ensure that the study tour strengthens collective stakeholder resolve and broadens professional approaches to achieving sustainable maritime security outcomes.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Nigerian Naval War College, Rear Admiral Akinola Olatunde Olodude, highlighted Rivers State’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy, noting that the state accounts for 30% of Nigeria’s coastline (approximately 853km), over 40% of the nation’s crude oil output, and 33% of its GDP and foreign exchange earnings.

“Given these critical assets, transitioning from traditional maritime security methods to optimizing technology is imperative for addressing contemporary challenges in Rivers State’s diverse maritime environment,” Rear Admiral Olodude stated.

The study tour underscores the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to fostering operational excellence and technological advancement in maritime security, with Rivers State playing a pivotal role in this national effort.

