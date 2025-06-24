2027: Sen. Barau cautions Northern groups over agitation for running mate from zone

…. Seeks support for President Tinubu

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Ahead of 2027 general election, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has distanced himself from calls made by the Northern Nigeria Progressive Youth Assembly (NNPYA), urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick him as his running mate come 2027.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau urged NNPYA to kindly halt forthwith and channel their energies and resources to supporting President Tinubu’s administration.

” My attention has been drawn to various posts on social media and in some national dailies by some groups, including the Northern Nigeria Progressive Youth Assembly (NNPYA), urging our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to pick me as his running mate come 2027. This is out of place at this moment and not in our best interest.

” I want to appeal to the NNPYA and all other groups and individuals engaged in this clamour to refrain forthwith and channel their energies and resources towards supporting President Tinubu in his quest to address the numerous challenges facing our country,” he said.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, added, ” If you are truly my supporters, please desist from this unnecessary clamour and join the train to restore the glorious days of our country under the able leadership of President Tinubu. Let us rally around His Excellency to continue delivering his lofty programs encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

While reiterating his undiluted commitment to the administration’s success, he said it behoves all Nigerians to team up with President Tinubu to transform the country.

” This is not the time to engage in this kind of clamour. What should be paramount to all of us at this moment is the success of the President.

He is genuinely committed to turning around our country’s fortunes positively. Therefore, I appeal to all to support him in continuing with his programs and policies that have started to bear positive fruits.

Be part of the team to restore the glorious days of our country,” he said.