2027: Sanwo-Olu tasks APC candidates to hold forth for Tinubu ahead LG poll

…As party chairman threatens to sanction truant council boss

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesda,y charged the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming local government elections to hold forth for President Bola Tinubu in their various bases.

The local government elections in Lagos are slated to take place on July 12.

Speaking at the 2025 Local Government Election: Stakeholders’ Parley with Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, the Governor asked every member of the party to work assiduously for the victory of party.

In attendance were party leaders, national and state House of Assembly members, candidates, market men and women, CDAs, CDCs, Arewa, Ohanaeze and other ethnic groups, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I acknowledge God Almighty who has made today a glorious day. The turnout is interesting. This is the real stakeholders’ engagement.

“Our leader, Mr President, has asked me to tell you to continue to hold his base and he wants to hear good things from you.

“He asked me to tell you, every election is local, don’t take anything for granted, don’t say you are at the centre, go and engage, let the people know the candidates they want to vote for.

“It is an election you must not take for granted. Go out from tomorrow, you are to move from ward to ward and knock at the doors to ensure victory,” the Governor stated.

Speaking on unity, Sanwo-Olu added, “All of us have united irrespective of our political groups. We are to be fair, the best for the greater good.

“With our uniforms, it shows we are a party that is committed. The candidates should not disappoint all the leaders who have come out in large numbers to validate their candidacy.”

The Governor noted, “We will all obey the guidelines that have been set by the LASIEC.”

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa who was represented by the his Deputy, Hon Mojisola Meranda, urged the party members to work together in the interest of the party.

He said, “Let’s put grudges behind us; let’s use reconciliation and let’s work for the victory of the party.”

The Leader of the Governance Advisory Committee, GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi gave elderly advice, noting “The journey in life is two. Those who would be dignified and others who would be humiliated. So you have to work on the path of dignity by working to better the lives of our people.

“The Governor has excelled; you should take a cue from him. Don’t make too much emphasis on personal enrichment but rather for the interest of all.”

The party chairman in the State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi stressed the importance of the Governor’s support, saying “we want to officially solicit for your support. I assure you the candidates will ride on the Governor’s shoulders.”

Ojelabi also spoke on the need to go into the elections with a united front, noting “The Majority of the leaders have embarked on serious reconciliation so that those who feel aggrieved are talked to and then you work together for the party’s victory. The report reaching me from the reconciliation committee is favourable.”

He charged party faithful to use the election in making the President proud, saying, “Today, our father is the President of the country, we are to make him proud come July 12.

“Have you reached out to your co-contestants? You have to continue to engage them. Your role is to make sure that the dividends of democracy get to our people. Mr Governor is doing creditably well. How would you key into the achievements of Mr Governor?

With a lot of resources at your disposal, how do you improve our PHCs so that the pressure on our secondary and tertiary hospitals is minimal?

“We are having your blueprints, no council chairman will be allowed to reside outside the council. Any time we have information that the chairman is not in the council, he will be sanctioned,” the chairman warned.

The chairman of the campaign council, Hon Tunde Balogun who was represented by the Secretary of the council, Razaq Ajala said in his address, “We welcome you to the parley called by our Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The parley is called to rejoice with all the standardbears of our party in the July 12 election.

“The contestants should use their platforms to resolve any differences that came up during the primaries. The fact that you are the flagbearer does not mean you are the best of all the aspirants. Use the instrumentality of your vintage positions to rally round all party members. You must go into the election as a united front,” the Campaign Council advised the candidates.

