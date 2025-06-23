Zulum meets with Soldiers, Residents in  Malam-Fatori, in his unrelenting search for lasting peace

AHMED MARI ,Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state was in Malam- Fatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government, in search of lasting peace and resilience building, where he engaged directly with soldiers and returnees to know their challenges.

Governor Zulum’s Sunday visit was aimed at encouraging the military in their effort to restore normalcy and build community resilience and peace.

Malam-Fatori is a border community located on the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin which was displaced by terrorists about 9 years ago.

During a visit to 68 battalion headquarters Zulum interfaced with commanding officers and troops, where he commended them for their gallantry in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and restoring peace.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Borno State, I want to commend the officers and men of the 68th battalion. There was an attack by terrorists a few days ago here, and you gallantly repelled it, giving them a deadly blow. Once again, I commend you for your gallantry,” Zulum said.

Addressing the returnees, mostly from the neighbouring Niger Republic, Zulum urged them to be vigilant and to report any suspicious person or movement to security personnel.

While pledging increased security measures and development initiatives, Zulum said ” The government is working tirelessly to provide the support needed for sustainable peace in this community. Insha Allah, Malam-Fatori has come to stay. We will do everything possible to keep this town standing,”

Zulum was accompanied by the Chairman of Malam-Fatori Resettlement Committee, Engr Bukar Talba, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, and the permanent secretary of the government house, Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among other senior government officials.