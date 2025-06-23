Tinubu to commission Uzodimma’s legacy projects August

.. Governor assures of prompt delivery during inspection

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured that some of his numerous ongoing projects in the State will be completed and commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August.

Senator Uzodimma gave the promise Monday, June 23, 2025 when he defied the heavy downpour to visit the project sites to ascertain the level of progress on them.

Some of the projects visited include the Imo International Conference Centre, now named after Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Renovated Government House Chapel, the former Assumpta Round About understanding transformation with a multi-pronged flyover, the Concorde Hotel Owerri (now Concorde Hilton Hotel) and the Imo State Land Information Service Centre.

Speaking to newsmen after inspection, the Governor affirmed that the projects have attained 90 per cent completion and will be ready for commissioning by the President in August this year when he visits.

His words: “The job is about 90 per cent complete, meaning that by the end of next month or early August, it will coincide with the visit of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who will be here by August to commission all the numerous projects we have achieved under his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“We have enough convenient construction weather to complete the job as planned,” the Governor added, dispelling insinuation that the rainy season may affect the deadline for the completion of the projects.

The Governor further disclosed that the construction and establishment of Imo Land Information Service Centre was a deliberate effort by his administration to give a permanent solution to many years of land grabbing and illicit land transactions in the State.

He noted that there was legislation by the Imo State House of Assembly to that effect which he gave assent to in 2021, making it compulsory for all land owners in Imo State to recertify and document their lands with the Geographic Information System (GIS) provided by the Centre.

This, he said, can be done online as all land allocation records have been converted to a digital format in other to harmonise the administration of land in the State.

“98 per cent of the land transactions will be done online for convenience. By so doing, we will have a society that will be governed by sanity and harmonious way of doing things, given the 21st century challenges,” he stated.

Governor Uzodimma was accompanied on the projects inspection by the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, and other members of the State expanded executive Council.