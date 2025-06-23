23.8 C
TCN restores electricity to Northeastern states

by Peter Anayo0105

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)says it  has successfully restored normal bulk electricity supply to the Northeastern part of the country.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said that the supply was restored through the 330kV and 132kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission lines.

Mbah said that the lines were initially switched off to enable TCN  energise the new Bauchi Substation – one of the biggest substations in the region to the national grid.

”The transmission lines have now been reconnected to the grid. Consequently,  supply to the northeast has been restored since the  June  19 at about 4.45 pm.

”With the project completed, bulk power transmission has been restored to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, which supply electricity to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Damaturu, Adamawa, and Taraba states,” she said.

Mbah said that the connection of the new substation to the national grid had enhanced power reliability, diversified transmission routes, and improved emergency response capabilities in the North Eastern region.

According to her, TCN appreciates the patience and support of the affected customers during the outage.

 

