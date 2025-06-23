NSITF boss bags Safety Ambassador Award, pledges to promote safety culture in workplace

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has pledged to further promote safety culture within the country, especially in the workplace.

Faleye made the pledge when the President of the Institute of Safety Professionals in Nigeria, ISPON, Dr Udezi Stephen, paid a courtesy visit to the NSITF Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, and conferred on him the Safety Ambassador Award of the Institute.

Speaking after bagging the Safety Ambassador Award, the Managing Director stated that the NSITF and ISPON shared a mutual vision in the promotion of safety culture within Nigeria, particularly in the workplaces, and called for further symbiotic collaborations with ISPON.

He expressed delight at the opportunity to share ideas with the Institute and charged ISPON to mobilise its members to register in the Employee’s Compensation Scheme of the NSITF and help promote it further.

Faleye thanked the ISPON Board for the award, which he accepted “on behalf of NSITF” and promised to wear the title “with the utmost responsibility.”

He added that the award was in recognition of the efforts of the collective staff of the Fund.

According to him, “It is important that we continue to collaborate, and continue to look for ways to deepen our collaboration further.

“We believe it’s very critical that we also undertake a sort of symbiotic relationship that allows ISPON to promote ECS within its network. So we really look forward to ISPON encouraging its members and affiliated organisations to not only subscribe, but to actively promote the Employee Compensation Scheme across board.”

The President of ISPON, Dr. Stephen, lauded Faleye for his exemplary leadership since he became the Managing Director of the NSITF

The leader expressed amazement at the youthfulness of Barrister Faleye, combined with intelligence and innovations, and commended him for his good works and support for his Organization, which led to the decision of the ISPON Board to confer him with the award of Safety Ambassador.

Stephen said he was glad to announce the conferment of the Safety Ambassador Award, which he expressed belief, would go a long way to further encourage the NSITF Managing Director to continue his good work.

He called for collaboration between the two organisations in the area of training and certification of staff on Safety and in walk-through audit.