NPF launches safe schools initiative in Osun

..says 600 teachers killed, 19,000 displaced in 4 years

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has launched the Safe Schools Initiative and inaugurated the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) in Osun State, to bolster security in schools across the state.

Speaking at the flag off a two-day Safe School Stakeholders Forum held at the Local Government Civil Service Commission Hall, Abere, on Monday, he stressed that the safety of students, teachers, and school communities is now a top national priority.

He said, “As sanctuaries of knowledge and nurturing grounds for future leaders, our schools are pivotal to national development.

Their security is paramount, and it is our collective responsibility to shield them from potential threats.”

Egbetokun who was represented by AIG Emuobo Fred, stated that the new Schools Protection Squad will use modern technology and intelligence-led policing for proactive law enforcement around schools.

Similarly, the National Coordinator and Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad (SPS), CP Abayomi Shogunle, revealed that over 600 teachers were killed and more than 19,000 displaced between 2012 and 2016, citing a 2021 national policy on safe, violence-free schools.

He stressed that the situation has led Nigeria to signing the Safe Schools Declaration in December 2019 alongside 118 other countries committed to safeguarding schools from conflict-related violence.

His words, “The Nigerian government, recognizing its responsibility to create a safer and more secured learning environment formally signed the safe school declaration documenton on 31st December, 2019 to signal the country’s commitment to its implementation alongside 118 member countries.

“To further demonstrate the resolve to address the serious challenges posed by conflicts and insecurity to safety of schools, the Federal Ministry of Finance, in consultation with local and global stakeholders, conveyed a high-level forum on PA 20th April 2021 to address the menace of attacks on education on a holistic and sustainable basis by creating innovative sources of funding through federal, state and local governments.”

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Ibrahim Gotan emphasized that the forum aims to foster collaboration among education stakeholders, community leaders, and law enforcement agencies toward creating a secure learning environment.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke who was represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi said that Osun State has so far recorded zero school attacks, an achievement he said must be sustained through continuous collaboration between security agencies, school authorities, community leaders, and host communities.

According to him, it is heart-warming to note that Osun State has so far recorded zero attacks on educational institutions. This is an achievement we must all work hard to sustain.

“To this end, there is a growing need for collaboration between educational authorities, community leaders, the police, and other security agencies to shield our schools from potential threats.

I urge the Nigeria Police to continue adopting modern technology and intelligence-led policing to ensure proactive law enforcement around our educational institutions.”