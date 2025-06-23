29.7 C
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Customs Services 2025 Budget Defence ,before members House of Rep Committee held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0102

 L—R … Chairman House Committee on Nigerian  Customs  Services, Hon. Leke  Joseph Abejide, Deputy  Chairman House Committee on Nigerian Customs Services , Hon. Hassan  Shehu  Hoseni and member of the Committee , Hon. Olumide  Osoba, when the  Nigerian  Customs Services  Defence their  2025  Budget, before  Members House of Representative  Committee on Nigerian  Customs  Services , held at National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Nigerian  Customs  Services, Hon. Leke  Joseph Abejide, with deputy Controller General  Nigerian Customs Services, Mr Bello Jibo [right], when the  Nigerian  Customs Services  Defence their  2025  Budget, before  Members House of Representative  Committee on Nigerian  Customs  Services , held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

