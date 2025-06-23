Nigerian Customs Services 2025 Budget Defence ,before members House of Rep Committee held in Abuja

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Nigerian Customs Services, Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Nigerian Customs Services , Hon. Hassan Shehu Hoseni and member of the Committee , Hon. Olumide Osoba, when the Nigerian Customs Services Defence their 2025 Budget, before Members House of Representative Committee on Nigerian Customs Services , held at National Assembly in Abuja.
L—R … Chairman House Committee on Nigerian Customs Services, Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide, with deputy Controller General Nigerian Customs Services, Mr Bello Jibo [right], when the Nigerian Customs Services Defence their 2025 Budget, before Members House of Representative Committee on Nigerian Customs Services , held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2