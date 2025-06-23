Lagos: Truck crushes minibus driver, as LASTMA rescues 3 passengers unhurt

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A tricycle popularly referred to as ‘korope’ driver was crushed to death on Sunday during a collision involving a fully-laden 40-foot Mack containerized truck (MUS 729 XY) at Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State.

According to Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASTMA, the accident was as a result of brake failure.

The truck toppled onto the commercial minibus, leaving the driver dead and three passengers — two females and one male — unhurt but were immediately handed over to medical emergency responder.

Taofiq said, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) deeply regrets to announce a harrowing road traffic incident that transpired in the early hours of Sunday, June 22, 2025, along Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route to Iyana Ipaja.

“The catastrophic collision involved a fully-laden 40-foot Mack containerized truck (MUS 729 XY), which, reportedly due to catastrophic brake failure, toppled onto a commercial minibus — colloquially referred to as ‘Korope’.

“Tragically, the devastating impact led to the instantaneous death of the minibus driver, whose life was abruptly cut short in the line of duty.

“In a remarkable display of courage and promptitude, LASTMA Officers deployed along the corridor swiftly mobilized and rescued three passengers — two females and one male — unhurt but were immediately handed over to medical emergency responders for clinical attention.

“The fallen articulated truck obstructed over 50 percent of the arterial carriageway, precipitating a substantial traffic backlog that rippled across adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo. LASTMA operatives immediately instituted comprehensive traffic diversion and control protocols to alleviate the congestion and maintain orderliness.

“It is worthy of note that the truck driver, in a failed attempt to abscond from the scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA Officers and promptly transferred to security personnel from both the Elere and Area ‘G’ Police Divisions, who had been duly notified by LASTMA officials.

“Emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), and officers of the Nigeria Police Force collaborated efficiently with prompt coordination by LASTMA rescue team to secure the accident scene, recover the remains, and ensure traffic and civil normalcy were fully restored.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Honourable Sola Giwa, expressed profound sadness and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

He used the occasion to issue a stern reminder to all operators of articulated vehicles to exercise the utmost vigilance and mechanical diligence.

In his words, “Truck operators must adhere strictly to safety protocols. It is non-negotiable that every articulated vehicle undergoes a thorough mechanical inspection — especially the braking systems — before venturing onto our roads. Preventable tragedies like this underscore the need for unwavering compliance.”

Hon. Giwa also assured the public that the State Government remains resolute in its commitment to traffic safety enforcement, robust emergency responsiveness, and the relentless pursuit of roadworthiness compliance to avert further loss of lives.

For real-time traffic updates, emergency intervention, or road safety assistance, the public is advised to contact LASTMA via its toll-free hotline: 0800-00-LASTMA (080000527862).