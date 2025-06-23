Lagos intensifies campaign against infant mortality

…As Sanwo-Olu’s wife warns against unregistered birth attendants

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Monday officially flagged off bi-annual Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition Week (MNCH+N), noting the State level of Infant Mortality Rates must be brought down to zero.

The statewide outreach, which runs from Monday, 23rd to Friday, 27th June 2025, will be conducted daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at all public primary health centres and designated sites within the state.

The programme targets under-five children, pregnant women, and adolescents with a wide range of essential health and nutrition interventions.

Addressing the audience of healthcare workers, traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and development partners in Alimosho, Mrs Sanwo-Olu highlighted the significance of the MNCH+N Week as a critical intervention that empowers citizens with access to cost-effective, high-impact healthcare services that can transform health indices and save lives.

The First Lady who was represented at the event by the wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat expressed gratitude to the people of Alimosho for hosting the State flag-off event, reiterating Lagos’ pioneering role in the MNCH+N Week which has now become a national programme since its inception in the state in 2010.

She stated that the current under-five, infant and maternal mortality rates still indicates that concerted efforts of all stakeholders are still required for further reduction of these rates in order to reach global health targets.

“Despite our efforts, the current Under-five and Infant Mortality Rates of 36 and 46 per 1,000 live births, respectively, remain a call to action. No child deserves to die from preventable causes.”

She explained that the week-long campaign will deliver a wide range of services including vitamin A supplementation, growth monitoring, free antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, counselling on home care, screening for malnutrition, as well as information and referral support for sexual and domestic violence cases.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu condemned the rising cases of quackery in maternal health services, urging citizens to avoid unregistered birth attendants and instead utilize services from licensed healthcare professionals or those registered under the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board.

“Our communities must rise up to report illegal practices that put the lives of our women and children in danger,” she said.

She acknowledged the support of local government chairmen and partners like UNICEF in implementing the programme,

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, described the flag-off as symbolic and strategic, especially being hosted in Alimosho, the largest LGA in Lagos.

She said Alimosho’s performance would significantly determine the state’s overall success in the week-long outreach.

She noted that the MNCH+N Week has historically improved health-seeking behaviour among residents while enhancing the state’s maternal and child health indices. She however stressed that current mortality rates still demand intensified action from all stakeholders.

Ogunyemi commended Sanwo-Olu administration’s drive to reach every woman and child with essential healthcare, and encouraged families to also register for Ilera Eko – the state’s social health insurance scheme – to ensure continued access to quality care beyond the intervention week.

Speaking in the same vein, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye called on parents and caregivers across the state to take full advantage of the ongoing Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (MNCH+N) Week to access free, life-saving health services for their children and families.

He urged parents whose children are yet to be immunized or who have missed out on Vitamin A supplementation to seize the opportunity provided during the week.

Dr. Ogboye also highlighted the availability of the HPV vaccine and child nutrition supplements as part of the intervention package, encouraging parents to not only bring their children but also mobilize others in their communities to benefit from the programme.

In her goodwill message, Nemat Hajeebhoy, Chief of Nutrition for UNICEF Nigeria, applauded the Lagos State Government and the First Lady for sustaining the MNCH+N campaign.

She described the week as a platform to deliver essential, preventive, and curative services to millions of women and children.