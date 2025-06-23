Kanu’s release will restore peace in South-East-Hon Ikwechegh

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Worried by the prolonged detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant a presidential pardon to Kanu.

Hon Ikwechegh, who is the deputy Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Poverty Alleviation, representing Aba-North and Aba-South Federal Constituency of Abia State, has noted that granting Nnamdi Kanu Amnesty in the spirit of healing the wounds of the past, would not only end the increasing insecurity

and huge economic loss suffered by the people of South East as a result of Monday-sit-At home.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent in the National Assembly, Hon Ikwechegh expressed strong belief that the release of Nnamdi Kanu will end the incessant killings and huge economic losses suffered by the Southeasterners over the years.

“Like, you know, the release of Nnamdi Kanu will really help, especially to bring peace in the Southeast. A lot of our people have died.

“When Nnamdi Kanu was free, people were not being killed the way they are being killed in the Southeast today.

Just that alone should at least compel the President to release this man. Do you understand where I’m coming from? Because our parents are dying.

Our brothers are dying. Our sisters are dying. They are being killed every day because there are people that now engage in illegality, violence, terrorism, and all what not, in the guise of this IPOB business.

“So, we want the president to listen to our cry and help us to release this man,” he appealed.

On the growing insecurity in parts of the country, the lawmaker said,”We have seen the level of insecurity that has confronted us in Borno State, Benue, Plateau and others.

“The governor of Borno, Babagana Zulu, has complained bitterly about the security situation in the state.

The number of lives that were lost when the state confronted Boko Haram aggressively and fiercely a couple of years ago and recaptured most of the already occupied local government areas within Borno State and sort of restored peace.

And they moved people to IDPs and have been trying to train them, feed them, cater for them and all that.

“This has been a serious problem, a serious conundrum for not only the federal government but for the state government.

“Now, having these people relaunch to hijack the state once again is worrisome, is sad, because when you check the collateral damage that we endured or incurred just a couple of years ago while the fight was really fierce and then now knowing that these people are coming back and we have remained, our security structure has been, permit me for a lack of a better word to use this word, complicit, has now hijacked again most of the local governments. It’s really sad and it’s painful.”

Continuing, the vibrant Abia-born politician lamented the increasing security challenges in parts of the country, noting,”this is something that is literally happening in almost every section of the country.

“In the Southeast, it’s not entirely safe, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo State. These are places that you can’t really move around freely.

“It has affected business activities in the region. It’s bad. Every Monday, we still don’t go to work.

People don’t go work, children don’t go to school. Banks don’t work.”

He however commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the progress he has made in Infrastructural development through the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Minister of Works, Engr.Dave Umahi and few other Ministers who have helped the President to excel in his Transformation Agenda within his two years of administration.