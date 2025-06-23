JAMB fixes June 28 for mop-up exam, 96,838 candidates to participate

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced Saturday, June 28, as the date for the conduct of the 2025, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, mop-up examination.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a statement issued by the examination body.

It said that the first session for the examination day would start at 8:00 a.m.

JAMB urged candidates for the 8:00 a.m. session to “in their own interest arrive one or one and half hours before the actual commencement of the examination at 8:00 a.m.”

He said the mop-up examination was being organized to accommodate 5,096 candidates who could not be verified biometrically during the main exercise conducted earlier.

The JAMB spokesman, who noted that this applies strictly to the 2025 UTME cycle, said the mop-up examination is also for another 91,742 candidates, who were absent in either the main or the rescheduled examinations.

In total, 96,838 candidates have been scheduled to sit for the mop-up examination across 183 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide. A few others are on standby pending further investigation and validation of their status.

The Board said it has continued its crackdown on examination malpractice and technical incompetence among CBT centres.

Following infractions observed during the mock, main, and resit UTME examinations, several centres have come under scrutiny.

In line with the outcome of ongoing investigations, a total of 113 CBT centres have now been either suspended or delisted from further participation in JAMB activities, according to the statement.

Benjamin further revealed that the centres were implicated in varying degrees of malpractice, ranging from technical sabotage to direct involvement in aiding impersonation and other illicit practices.

He said that due to the scale of malpractice uncovered, certain examination towns have been deactivated and will not be used in the mop-up examination. Candidates who had been initially assigned to these towns will now be relocated to the nearest available centres.

“We understand the inconvenience this might cause, and we appeal for the understanding and cooperation of all affected candidates,” the Board added in the statement.