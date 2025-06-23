In Push For Agricultural Renaissance, Tinubu Launches 2,000 Tractors For Mechanised Farming

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja declared that Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance has begun as he commissioned 2,000 tractors for nationwide deployment under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

The commissioning ceremony marked the programme’s formal launch at the National Agricultural Seeds Council, Sheda, along the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agriculture sector by modernising farming practices and ensuring national food security.

He described the initiative as a landmark moment in his administration’s food security agenda and a crucial part of efforts to empower farmers and stimulate rural development.

“We are very proud of what we are doing. We made a promise when we came in. We are fulfilling that promise. Two years ago, I sounded the alarm on our nation’s food security crisis. I demanded immediate and innovative solutions. That, again, is answered today—this is the first phase of it.

“This government recognises that agricultural productivity is synonymous with national stability and food sovereignty. The ability to nourish our population forms the bedrock of a prosperous nation. Our ambition extends beyond mere self-sufficiency.

“We envision Nigeria as a global agricultural powerhouse—supplying quality produce to international markets while ensuring every citizen can access affordable, nutritious food.

“That’s why we took a bold decision to establish this new agricultural mechanisation programme. We are just beginning,” he said.

The President disclosed that the 2,000 tractors and accompanying implements would be distributed nationwide through a service-provider model to support smallholder farmers with access to modern equipment, reduce manual labour, and increase yields.

“We must seize this opportunity to achieve agricultural independence. Nigeria has the land, the people, and the tools. Let history recall this day as the beginning of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance—where modern technology met our farmers’ legendary resilience to usher in greater prosperity,” he said.

The President acknowledged the contributions of international partners, especially the Republic of Belarus, which played a key role in procuring the equipment, transferring technology, and providing training support for Nigerians.

“We have friends across the world. We have Belarus committed to a programme that will empower our youth—teach them how to do things, get them off the streets, and empower them in technology, machinery, and fabrication,” he said.

President Tinubu paid special tribute to Alex Sigman, a Belarusian businessman and former classmate at the University of Chicago, for facilitating the collaboration.

“Alex was my very good neighbour and schoolmate in Chicago. Never did we dream that I would become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Alex, a successful businessman from Belarus—working together to promote the prosperity of our two countries.

“I believe our university will be very proud that we are doing this here today,” he said.

President Tinubu commended the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for its proactive leadership in rolling out the programme and called for strict stakeholder accountability.

“To all stakeholders receiving this equipment, deploy it with maximum efficiency. We will work with you, supervise you, and hold you accountable,” the President stated.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians to take ownership of the agricultural transformation drive and contribute actively to achieving food sovereignty.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari recalled that on July 13, 2023, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security and issued a presidential directive for urgent and innovative solutions.

He noted that mechanisation was placed at the core of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister outlined four key initiatives launched under the Tinubu administration’s mechanisation policy, including the John Deere Tractorisation Programme, the Greener Hope Project, the Green Imperative Programme, and the newly launched 2000 tractors procured from Belarus.

According to him, the Belarus Project, implemented in collaboration with AfTrade DMCC and supported by the Republic of Belarus, delivered 2,000 high-quality tractors, 10 combine harvesters, 12 mobile workshops, 9,000 implements, and 9,000 spare part kits.

“Never in Nigeria’s history have we witnessed an agricultural mechanisation initiative of this scale, ambition, and national focus. We are today unveiling the single largest mechanisation drive ever undertaken in our country,” the minister said.

He added that the programme is expected to cultivate over 550,000 hectares of farmland, produce more than 2 million metric tons of staple food, create over 16,000 jobs, and directly benefit over 550,000 farming households.

Other programme components include mandatory operator training, GPS-enabled tracking for accountability, a structured repayment model, and pro bono equipment allocations to research and training institutions.

He further stated that the initiative will engage Nigeria’s youth through new roles in equipment handling, maintenance, logistics, extension services, and agri-tech innovation.

Viktor Karenkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, congratulated the Nigerian leader and the people of Nigeria for initiating a strategic and timely intervention to strengthen national food security.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of Belarus’s President, Alexander Lukashenko, the deputy president described President Tinubu’s choice of Belarus as a trusted partner in the supply of agricultural machinery as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries.

He noted that Belarusian equipment is known for quality, affordability, and durability and is present in over 100 countries worldwide.

Karankevich recalled that both nations signed a roadmap agreement during the 2024 Belagro Exhibition in Minsk, setting the foundation for joint agricultural mechanisation efforts.

Today, Belarusian machinery begins to serve the people of Nigeria. This marks the first phase of a landmark bilateral project that has already elevated our cooperation to a new level.”

He confirmed Belarus’ readiness to move into the second and third phases of the programme.

He said the phases include establishing service and maintenance centres for Belarusian machinery in Nigeria, setting up local assembly plants for agricultural equipment, constructing grain storage complexes, and training Nigerians to operate and maintain advanced farming machinery.

“Agricultural mechanisation is just one example of our cooperation.

“It confirms the immense potential of Belarus–Nigeria relations, grounded in friendship, equality, mutual respect, and trust,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister echoed the words of President Lukashenko on Belarus’ approach to Africa, saying :

“We come to Africa as friends. We are ready to help you become masters of your land, to benefit your people, and to develop your industry, agriculture, science, and technology.”

Karankevich delivered a personal letter and official invitation from President Lukashenko to President Tinubu, inviting the Nigerian leader to visit Belarus at a future date.

Dignitaries present at the event included the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago; representatives of the Senate and House Committees on Agriculture; members of the National Assembly, farmers’ cooperatives, and development partners.