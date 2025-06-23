“I founded Zinox Group to create confidence and faith in our digital economy…” – Leo Stan Ekeh

By Chimezie Orisakwe

There is an African proverb that says, “What an elder sees sitting down, a young man cannot see even if he climbs a tree.” This timeless wisdom speaks to the far-reaching foresight of elders and pioneers whose quiet convictions and brave steps shape futures others have yet to imagine. Often, it is on the solid foundation of their sacrifices that newer generations advance. Nigeria’s flourishing digital ecosystem owes a profound debt to such visionary architects, individuals who, with unwavering resolve, laid the first stones for the technological advancements the nation now builds upon.

Among these titans stands Leo Stan Ekeh, the Chairman of Zinox Group, a name synonymous with pioneering spirit and an enduring belief in Nigeria’s latent potential. His narrative, punctuated by pivotal decisions and unwavering commitment, offers invaluable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs who recently gathered to glean wisdom from his extensive experience. Ekeh’s journey, far from being a linear ascent, is a testament to the power of conviction in the face of formidable odds. While responding to questions from participants, he laid bare the purpose and challenges of his entrepreneurial journey.

Ekeh’s trajectory into the annals of Africa’s tech pioneers began with a defining moment of conviction. Upon graduating from the University of Punjab in India, he headed to Cork City University, Ireland for a post graduate study in Computer science, Ekeh was presented with enticing offers from globally renowned corporations, including the allure of Silicon Valley giant Apple.

However, his compass pointed homeward, driven by a compelling vision: “to build and create faith in our digital economy and, crucially, to equip the next generation with the requisite capacity to navigate the impending digital storm”. This decision, eschewing immediate personal gain for a long-term national aspiration, demonstrated his ability to see opportunities where others saw obstacles.

Ekeh’s transformative influence began early in his career when he pioneered the modernization of Nigeria’s media and multi-media industry. He revolutionized operations at major publishing houses, including University Press, Longman, Daily Times, Punch, and Vanguard, just to mention a few and introduced Desktop Publishing and Computer Graphics technologies that fundamentally changed how Nigerian media houses operated. His contributions to the advertising sector established foundations that would later support Nigeria’s burgeoning creative economy.

His strategic acumen manifested in his ability to attract and solidify partnerships with global tech firms. Through his persistent efforts and unwavering vision, Nigeria today boasts a significant presence of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including the likes of HP, Microsoft, Apple, Starlink, IBM, Dell Technologies, Amazon, Cisco, Lenovo, APC by Schneider Electric, Samsung, Bosch, Philips, Logitech, and Vivo, among others. This influx of global players has not only injected technological expertise and investment into the Nigerian market but has also created a more competitive and innovative environment. All these my generation now enjoys the fruits of.

Perhaps one of Ekeh’s most significant contributions to Nigeria’s democratic process was his role in transitioning the country from analogue to digital democracy as early as 2006. In 2010, he delivered the biggest single ICT digital rollout in Africa through his partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This massive technological deployment brought a level of sanity to Nigeria’s electoral process despite the political machinations that often characterize the country’s democratic exercises. His company, Zinox Technologies, executed a similar project in Guinea Bissau.

Beyond electoral systems, Ekeh’s technological innovations extended to Nigeria’s energy sector. Not only did he pioneer the deployment of digital dispensing pumps for petrol and gas stations across Nigeria, but he also provided crucial technical backbone support for multinational corporations like Shell, Chevron, Total, CBN, etc deploying hundreds of professional engineers to ensure seamless operations for these industry giants.

His impact transcends Nigeria’s borders. In Gambia, Ekeh delivered the largest single e-Library and Wireless Cloud rollout project, demonstrating his commitment to advancing digital infrastructure across the African continent.

Today, Ekeh’s influence extends far beyond the ICT sector, as the Zinox Group has evolved into a global conglomerate with diversified interests spanning e-commerce, real estate, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, and more. His indelible mark remains etched upon the technological landscape of Africa. Despite encountering significant challenges, enduring substantial losses, and weathering various forms of blackmail from which he emerged victorious, Ekeh remained steadfast in his belief in Nigeria’s inherent possibilities.

Nigeria now boasts hundreds of thriving tech businesses and a growing digital economy. In the 1990s, Nigeria’s digital economy was virtually non-existent, with telecommunications penetration below 0.5% and internet access limited to a few elite institutions. In 2024, ICT contributed over 19.78% to GDP, driven by 163 million internet users, a thriving fintech ecosystem processing ₦611 trillion in transactions in 2023, and e-commerce growth exceeding $13 billion annually. Nigeria’s digital economy now boasts a staggering valuation of $700 billion.

Besides building faith in our economy, Ekeh has developed human capital. His businesses have championed initiatives to nurture the next generation of tech professionals. During the graduation ceremony of 400 female tech professionals in March this year, he unveiled an ambitious plan to produce over 10,000 female tech professionals in the next five years. This move is poised to bridge gender gaps in a sector historically dominated by men.

Ekeh’s influence is etched into the very fabric of Nigeria’s tech evolution. His path from turning down offers from Silicon Valley to creating a domestic tech company is a shining example of visionary leadership. Today, as Nigeria reaps the benefits of a rapidly growing digital economy, it is clear that the groundwork was laid by pioneers like him, who saw tomorrow’s possibilities long before they materialized.

As Nigeria strides into an era of unprecedented technological advancement, the lessons from Ekeh’s journey remain indispensable: see beyond the immediate, build with purpose, and always prepare the next generation for the challenges and opportunities ahead. His advice to young entrepreneurs is particularly poignant: remain focused and avoid being distracted by some respected individuals who, through their corrupt deeds, act against the country’s best interests. True patriotism, he emphasizes, lies in building systems that serve the nation’s long-term prosperity rather than personal gain.