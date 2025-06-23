GPAAN commends Mbah for revitalising moribund assets, building new facilities

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts (GPAAN) Enugu State chapter has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah for revitalising moribund assets and building new infrastructure to expand and make Enugu a better State.

Chairman of GPAAN, Ambrose Igboke, made the commendation this weekend, while briefing the pressmen after a tour of the facilities.

The group described the new Enugu City project as a visionary initiative expected to expand the metropolis and create numerous job opportunities and boost the state’s GDP.

They highlighted that their work involves holding the government accountable and explaining government policies to the people, while also providing feedback to the government.

GPAAN revealed that many significant government activities and infrastructure needed to be amplified by the ministries, departments, and agencies in Enugu State.

“The press conference by the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts (GPAAN) provided a detailed account of some of the infrastructural tours conducted between June 16th and 18th, 2025.

“The tour aimed to gather first-hand, evidence-based information on the critical infrastructure projects undertaken by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah administration in Enugu State.

“GPAAN emphasized their role in critiquing government actions, commending successes, and offering recommendations rather than acting as an opposition party.

“The revitalization of critical moribund assets and a deliberate effort to build new infrastructure, expand cities, and integrate rural and urban areas.

“The enthusiasm, passion, and dedication of the people managing these establishments are nothing to talk about, their work ethic resembled technocrats rather than typical civil servants,” he said.

The breakdown of the infrastructures visited by the GPAAN are:

“Government Technical and Vocational Education Training College (GTC-TVET), which is slated to be replicated across eight federal constituencies in the state.

The Commissioner of Education explained that GTC-TVET aims to receive students from “smart schools,” providing them with global-based skills in computers, ICT, and other areas from primary one to JSS3.

“The college is equipped with technical equipment designed to help students become global citizens and acquire skills in hospitality, garment making, automobile, mechatronics, and electronics, focusing on building digital skills for the future. The facility is expected to commence operations by September.

“NOTRA and Enugu State Tractor Assembly Plant- GPAAN visited the NOTRA and Enugu State Tractor Assembly Plant, a partnership between the Enugu State Government and NOTRA, a Danish company. The plant is assembling tractors to enhance mechanized farming in Enugu State, crucial for food security and exports.

“The Commissioner of Agriculture stated that out of 1,000 intended tractors, 200 have been brought in, and the remaining 800 will be assembled locally.

To ensure sustainability and address past issues of breakdown due to lack of technical manpower, the initiative includes training people in maintenance.

“Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Park Lane: The team visited the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital at Park Lane, expressing surprise at the massive ongoing construction within the compound, including a twin six-story building constructed through direct labor and internal revenue.

“The hospital has employed over 120 nurses and up to 100 resident doctors, increasing resident doctor payments to the highest in the Southeast zone. They are building an ultramodern triangle unit, revamping the accident and emergency department, and have significantly increased their number of ambulances. There has also been an expansion of nursing hostels and accreditation for various courses.

“Transport Terminals (Holy Ghost Terminal, Nsukka, Garriki, Abakpa)- GPAAN visited the Holy Ghost Terminal, which serves as a pilot for modern transport infrastructure. Similar terminals are completed in Nsukka, Garriki and Abakpa.

These terminals aim to offer a vastly improved transport experience, featuring malls, waiting areas, relaxation zones, cinemas, and even accommodation for travelers who cannot travel at night.

While impressed, GPAAN noted areas for improvement that would be communicated to the government.

“The Command and Control Center which was described as an eye-opener, showcasing AI-enabled thermal cameras capable of real-time, high-definition capture, even in minute detail, without losing focus upon zooming.

“The system can track vehicle counts entering Enugu per minute and has recorded total vehicle entries since its installation.

While some cameras are stationed outside the city, GPAAN recommended expanding coverage. Enugu State was identified as potentially the second state in Nigeria, after Lagos, to successfully replicate such a center.

“The International Conference Center (ICC), located within the larger Tomorrow is Here Mall has been revamped and put into use within two years.

“Previously a dilapidated structure, it has now become an “iconic glory” for Enugu State, hosting numerous events, with more scheduled, including conferences for NBA, Nigerian Surveyors, and Nigerian Editors. GPAAN noted some aspects for feedback to the government regarding the future of the facility.

“The Presidential Hotel, that is undergoing significant renovation, with assurances from the workers that it will be ready by August for the NBA conference, operating 24 hours a day to meet the deadline. GPAAN observed extensive fabrication and massive work underway, expressing hope that the hotel, once a pride of the Eastern region, will soon be restored to its former glory.

“An International Hospital in Enugu, which they learned was sitting on a nine-hectare land. The revamping is being carried out in two phases, with phase one involving the reconstruction of a bungalow into a six-story building with “fantastic” wards.

The hospital will feature ramps, lifts, and an oxygen plant with piped oxygen to every ward, including private and public rooms. It is designed as a fourth-tier (quaternary) hospital, intended to be a regional medical hub for the Southeast, handling cases that would otherwise require overseas treatment. Although initially conceived as a mother and child health hospital, its scope has been expanded to address generic health needs of Southeasterners.

“Enugu State Asphalt Plant- The Enugu State Asphalt Plant is now fully operational, producing asphalt for construction work within the state. The plant includes a weighbridge to measure asphalt loads. GPAAN noted that the plant is working at full capacity and contributes to direct labor asphalt application in various locations like the secretariat. There are plans to expand its capacity to supply asphalt to other states.

“The Enugu New City project aims to expand the Enugu metropolis. The plan includes comprehensive infrastructure such as central sewage, electricity, mass housing in clusters, recreation areas, and markets. This visionary project is expected to create a “new Enugu city” and generate significant employment opportunities.

“The Niger Gas Company, an old Nigerian industrial company, is undergoing a massive installation of machines and is expected to commence production of seven industrial gases, including oxygen, by July. GPAAN noted an integrated effort where the various Hospitals will receive supply from Niger Gas.

“The pilot farm estate at Akpawfu, Nkanu East, is designed to have 200 hectares of land across 260 wards in Enugu. GPAAN observed a mechanized farming system with line-spaced crops like maize and a storage facility. The farms will be serviced by tractors and feature bio-fencing using cocoa, cashew, or palm trees. This initiative aims to achieve food security quickly and facilitate exports.

“A constructed bridge in Nkanu East, replacing a colonial-era steel bridge that had been the site of a fatal accident in the past. The local government chairman of Nkanu East LGA,in partnership with the Enugu state Government, funded this project, which straightened the road and mitigated accident risks. GPAAN commended the local government for its effective use of funds, noting it was an eye-opener regarding the potential of local government funding for such.