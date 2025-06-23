Gov Mbah inaugurates Social Homes Board, grants clemency to 11 prisons inmates

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has inaugurated the Management Board for the Protection of State-owned Social Homes, reaffirming his government’s commitment to caring for the vulnerable in the state.

The Board, which has the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, as the Chairman, and Prof. Christian Anieke, a Reverend Father, as the co-Chairman, equally has Rev. Canon Chibuike Okolo as the Vice Chairman, while the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih represents the Ministry.

Other members of the Board are Rev. Sr. Mary Gloria Iloka, Rev. Sr. Veritas Onyemelukwe, Pastor Elias Anyigbo, Mrs. Anna Igbokwe, and Barr. Chidinma Egeonu, while Barr. Uzoama Okeji is the Executive Secretary of the Board.

Inaugurating the Board at the Government House, Enugu, Governor Mbah said, “Recall that even when we expressed a huge growth projection, we immediately added that we were going to also eradicate poverty, which means that we are always interested in our common humanity. We know that as a people, we are only as good as our weakest link.

“So, we cannot leave the vulnerable in our society out or behind. What we have pledged is an inclusive prosperity, inclusive economic growth and that growth and prosperity should be measured on how we treat those very vulnerable ones in our society. That is why I am so excited that we have the sort of resources, a pool of people with great reputation, experience, and work ethics to serve on this Board.”

The governor assured that the government would make available to them all that is needed to turn the state’s social protection homes around.

“We are committed to making sure that we provide you with all the tools and funds you require to ensure that our people in these social homes live in comfort and dignity,” emphasised.

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, enjoined members of the new Board to hit the ground running, ensuring transparency in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities.

“I urge you all to be diligent, fair and transparent in discharging your duties. Discharge those duties in compliance with the law and take good care of our children,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah has also granted clemency to eleven inmates of Correctional Centres in Enugu State, a step towards decongesting the correctional facilities and giving the beneficiaries another opportunity to live a better life as members of society.

The beneficiaries of the clemency as conveyed to the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh, are Ugochukwu Oma, Onah Nnamdi, Chiadikobi Onu, Emmanuel Sambo, Emeka Nyia, and Ngene Oluebube.

Others are Francis Chinecherem, Eze Chigozie, Anthony Tombari, Francis Chibuzor, and Uzoma Nnaoche.

The Governor’s decision was in exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy powers under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The decision was also in concordance with reports of proven reform in character, ability to reintegrate with society having possessed or learnt some productive skills, and following recommendations by the Correctional Services and the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy also draws membership from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), and the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), among other reputable justice sector institutions.